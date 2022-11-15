Optime Care Recognizes Role of Caregivers for Individuals with Rare Disease, Chronic, Complex Conditions

EARTH CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optime Care, a national specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization, maximizing therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders, is pleased to recognize November as National Family Caregivers Month and expresses its appreciation for caregivers across the nation who are providing essential care for rare disease patients and those with chronic, complex conditions.

“Healthcare issues that impact the day-to-day care of patients with rare conditions are extremely complex, often challenging the ability of untrained caregivers – largely family members –who are tasked with these responsibilities,” says Brandon Salke, Pharm.D., general manager and pharmacist-in-charge, Optime Care.

With over 53 million family members providing caregiving to a loved one and 20 million becoming new caregivers each year, we honor and support caregivers and their pivotal role not only during November, but also throughout the year.

“We recognize that these ongoing duties can be overwhelming for even the most dedicated caregivers,” says Salke. “That’s why our Optime Care specialty pharmacists and care coordinators are committed to assisting patients and caregivers throughout the healthcare journey, providing high-level coordinated support services that help ease the pressures of managing the unique challenges associated with caring for an individual living with a rare disease.”

About Optime Care

Optime Care, Inc. is a nationally recognized specialty pharmacy, distribution and patient management organization offering a suite of comprehensive services tailored to maximize the therapeutic opportunities for the treatment of orphan and rare disorders. Our executive team has partnered in launching and managing over 40 orphan products and programs while consistently implementing the best brand services for the community. Our experience with small patient populations and our strategic partnership with AscellaHealth, 2022 NASP Strategic Channel Partner, enhances our services and ability to serve the specialty pharmacy market. Optime Care has dual accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) for compliance with a specialty pharmacy and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) for specialty pharmacy services that demonstrate a commitment to providing quality care and services to consumers. https://www.optimecare.com/