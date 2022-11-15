FlexGen Selects Orennia for Analytics and Insights That Support Its Growth in the US Storage Market

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orennia Inc. (Orennia), a leading technology platform that provides data, analytics and insights to key players in the energy transition sector, announces one of its newest partnerships with cutting-edge energy storage integrator FlexGen.

FlexGen and Orennia were first connected from an industry-leading research report that Orennia published highlighting top-performing battery storage assets. FlexGen will deploy Orennia’s proprietary analytics to improve its market intelligence on developer strategies, allowing its clients to perform better in the complex and rapidly changing battery storage market. FlexGen’s strategy, which focuses on bringing the most robust controls and energy storage capabilities to power markets across the US, aligns with Orennia’s mission to accelerate the energy transition by helping our clients increase investment returns.

Orennia provides an all-in-one platform to help sophisticated investors in the energy transition, renewables and decarbonization sectors uncover and execute on the best investment opportunities. Orennia continues to expand its market presence among asset owners, operators, project developers, and capital providers - giving them capability to outcompete their peers.

“We are excited to be working with such a forward-thinking and innovative company like FlexGen,” said Brook Papau, chief executive officer of Orennia. “Our platform is designed to help companies identify unique insights to make more efficient capital allocation decisions. We are looking forward to supporting FlexGen as they continue to grow their strong market position.”

“Partnering with Orennia and having access to their analytics in the battery storage market across the US provides the FlexGen team with the unique insights we need as we ramp up our go-to-market strategy,” said Yann Brandt, chief commercial officer of FlexGen. “Leveraging their platform and seeing performance across existing energy storage assets highlights the track record that FlexGen has and increases our competitive advantage in the battery storage space.”

About Orennia Inc.

Orennia provides trusted commercial analytics to help inform investment and capital allocation decisions for energy transition spaces. Orennia’s insights, curated by highly experienced industry experts, help capital allocators in power and renewable, decarbonization and energy transition sectors make confident investment decisions and accelerate their time-to-value. To learn more, visit www.orennia.com.

About FlexGen

Based in Durham, N.C., FlexGen is a leading integration services and software technology provider for energy storage solutions in the United States and globally. FlexGen designs and integrates storage solutions and the software platform that is enabling today’s energy transition. Leveraging its best-in-class energy management software and power electronics, FlexGen delivers utility-scale storage projects integrated with traditional and renewable power generation globally. Our clients and partners include the most technically and commercially demanding developers, utilities, cooperatives, government agencies and industrial companies in the world. To learn more, please visit www.flexgen.com.