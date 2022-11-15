Edimax Selects MaxLinear 2.5G Ethernet PHY for Palm Size 5 Port Switch for Retail Markets

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) announced today a collaboration with Edimax to bring a compact 2.5G high-speed 5 port switch solution to the home and small & medium business (SMB) markets.

The MaxLinear Quad-port Ethernet PHY (GPY241) and Single-port Ethernet PHY (GPY211) are used in the Edimax switch design, enabling the company to provide a 158 x 101 x 29 mm small form factor, cost-effective 5 port 2.5G switch solution for the retail market. Edimax offers this palm-size switch under their Acelink brand and provides the switch as a white-label product to OEMs.

“Faster Ethernet connectivity enables users to make the most of increased speeds available through today’s enhanced broadband access networks. Enhanced gaming and AR/VR, live upstreaming, video conferencing, and whole-home security are pushing the need for upgrading home networks,” said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell’Oro Group. “2.5Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) increases the bandwidth without changing cables, is more cost-effective, and consumes less power than 5GbE or 10GbE. The Ethernet network connection of the MaxLinear products addresses this market need.”

“Edimax has had proven success with the MaxLinear single PHY (GPY211) solution used in our networking products shipped worldwide under various brands,” said Jack Hung, ODM GM of Edimax. “The MaxLinear 2.5G Quad PHY (GPY241) offers a comprehensive feature set that delivers best-in-class performance and low power consumption and best positions Edimax to offer a new generation of 5 port 2.5G switches. We are pleased to partner with MaxLinear as we expand our presence in the 2.5GbE switch market.”

“With the proliferation of 2.5GbE in home gateways and desktops as well as the move to Wi-Fi 6E and in the future to Wi-Fi 7, products such as the Edimax switch are in demand,” said James Lougheed, Vice President of Marketing, High-Performance Analog. “MaxLinear focuses on providing partners with advanced solutions that drive faster Ethernet connectivity from a device so that home and business users can make the most of increased connectivity bandwidth and speed.”

Samples and evaluation boards are immediately available. For more information and technical specifications, visit https://www.maxlinear.com/products/connectivity/wired/ethernet.

About Edimax

EDIMAX Technology is dedicated to designing, developing, and manufacturing smart networking solutions for homes and businesses. With 35 years of dedication and a worldwide footprint, the company provides superior solutions that combine the latest and best-fitting technology with customer needs. 20 branch offices worldwide offer direct, real-time services and support to more than 300 partners across 70 countries. With ISO 9000/14000 certification and recognized by Interbrand as one of the top 35 global Taiwanese brands, the company consistently delivers advanced networking solutions and services based on its core values of Quality, Service, Innovation, and Integrity (QSII). For more information, please visit EDIMAX ODM Website:www.ACELINK.com.tw or contact contact@acelink.com.tw.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

