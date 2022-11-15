Canadian Tire Corporation Chooses Juniper Networks’ AI-Driven Full-Stack Solution to Accelerate its Better Connected Strategy

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that iconic retailer Canadian Tire Corporation Limited (CTC) selected Juniper’s full-stack AI-driven enterprise solution to modernize its IT infrastructure. Encompassing Wi-Fi, wired access switching and SD-WAN, Juniper’s network stack will support optimized user experiences across CTC’s network of 1,700 retail stores and gas outlets to help CTC fulfill its brand purpose of making life in Canada better.

CTC chose Juniper’s platform to provide customers with an enhanced, convenient and secure omnichannel experience—seamlessly connecting the customer journey from mobile app to click-and-collect lockers and store kiosks. Juniper designed its solution for CTC to strengthen Wi-Fi connections, enhance security and enable a cloud-based strategy. CTC will use this platform to accelerate troubleshooting and response times, enhance user experiences and offer future-building capacity for innovative practices and engagement.

“Juniper’s platform will help CTC enable innovative and personalized experiences for every customer, no matter how they choose to shop, helping to drive our Better Connected strategy,” said Rex Lee, Chief Information and Technology Officer at Canadian Tire Corporation. “By employing Juniper’s AI-driven full-stack solution, we will make numerous enhancements, accelerating our omnichannel strategies, removing complexity and offering intelligent insights to better engage with our customers.”

“The success that Canadian Tire Corporation has had by turning digital engagements into in-store purchases is a testament to the new types of experiences Juniper’s AI-driven solutions can help deliver,” said Manoj Leelanivas, Chief Operating Officer at Juniper Networks. “Juniper’s full-stack platform, with Mist AI, is laying the foundation for the future of retail, including innovative IoT capabilities to support stores in providing superior customer outcomes.”

One of the largest general merchandise players in Canada, with $16 billion in sales, CTC’s operations include 13 banners and businesses, including Canadian Tire, Mark's, Helly Hansen, SportChek, FGL Sports, PartSource and Party City.

