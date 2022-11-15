Electreon & Eurovia to Demonstrate Dynamic Electric Vehicle Charging on German Autobahn

COLOGNE, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurovia (a member of the VINCI group) and Electreon, the leading provider of in-road and wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology announced today a second joint project, E|MPOWER, on a German highway. This announcement follows a successful initial partnership between the companies, signed in 2021, for the promotion and construction of in-road charging systems in Germany. The companies believe EV charging is central to the development of electric mobility solutions and have created this partnership to advance EV charging infrastructure.

“The E|MPOWER project is a major step toward decarbonizing transportation in Germany and, ultimately, the world,” said Dr. Andreas Wendt, CEO, Electreon Germany GmbH. “We look forward to collaborating with the consortium partners and joining forces with our partners from Eurovia following our past successful projects. Together with the consortium, Electreon is charging forward towards mass production and deployment capabilities.”

The E|MPOWER project is supported by German Autobahn GmbH and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action as part of the ‘Elektro-Mobil’ program.

The € 7.5 million E|MPOWER project began in July 2022 and includes integrating Electreon’s wireless Electric Road System (ERS) technology on a 1-km section of the Autobahn in Northern Bavaria.

ERS is an inductive charging technology that is directly integrated into the roadway enabling the contactless transfer of energy to driving and stationary vehicles.

Following the successful construction of the first inductive solution in Karlsruhe in 2021, this next project will showcase the technology on a larger scale and use new construction techniques to decrease building costs and duration. The E|MPOWER demonstrator will support the deployment of future large-scale projects.

Several partners are teaming up to enhance the scalability of Electreon’s ERS in a consortium made up of the Institute FAPS of Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU), the Institute ELSYS of Nuremberg Institute of Technology, Risomat GmbH & Co.KG, and VIA IMC GmbH.

“The E|MPOWER project is the next important step in bringing inductive electric vehicle charging technology closer to the general public and positioning Germany as a leader in the field of production technology.”

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Jörg Franke, Head of the Institute FAPS

“We are proud to contribute our expertise in the simulation of electromagnetic fields and power measurement technology to enhance the E|MPOWER project together with innovative partners.”

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Armin Dietz, Head of the ELSYS Institute

“After the successful demonstration in Karlsruhe and the eCharge Project, this project is the next step to go forward with ERS in Europe. The E|MPOWER project will position us to deploy the system on a large scale. We are pleased with the partnership with Electreon.”

Dr. Dirk Ebersbach, Innovation director Eurovia Germany and CEO VIA IMC

“Charging infrastructure will be one of the most important needs for a successful shift toward electric mobility–we are happy to support the E|MPOWER project with our experience.”

Christian Halder, Deputy CEO Risomat GmbH & Co.KG

About Eurovia

Eurovia, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction is one of the world's main transport infrastructure construction and urban development companies. Eurovia builds transport infrastructure - roads, motorways, railways, airports and light rail systems - and participates in the development of industrial, retail and urban sites. The company provides the full range of related expertise - demolition and deconstruction, drainage, earthworks, main services, road signs, road marking, engineering structures, and noise barriers. Thanks to its network of industrial facilities producing aggregates and materials for road and railway construction, Eurovia covers the entire supply chain. Operating in 15 countries, the company employs 19,500 people and generated revenue of €4.6 billion in 2021.

www.eurovia.com

About VIA IMC

VIA IMC GmbH is a subsidiary of Eurovia and VINCI Highways working on the project design with Electreon.

About Electreon

Electreon Germany GmbH is a subsidiary of Electreon Wireless LTD.

Electreon is the leading provider of wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), providing end-to-end charging infrastructure and services to meet the needs and efficiency demands of shared, public and commercial fleet operators and consumers. The company’s award-winning inductive technology dynamically (while in motion) and statically (while stopped) charges EVs quickly and safely, eliminating range anxiety, lowering total costs of EV ownership, and reducing battery capacity needs—making it one of the most environmentally sustainable, scalable, and compelling charging solutions available today. Electreon works with cities and fleet operators on a charging as a service (CaaS) platform that enables cost-effective electrification of public, commercial, and autonomous fleets for smooth and continuous operation. For more information, visit electreon.com.

www.Electreon.com