Tyler Technologies Signs $54 Million Agreement with the U.S. Department of State

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced it has signed a five-year, $54 million agreement with the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service (DSS) for Tyler’s Case Management Development Platform – the largest-ever award for such a system.

Since 2017, Tyler has been a trusted partner of the State Department in support of the DSS mission to lead worldwide security and law enforcement efforts to advance U.S. foreign policy and safeguard national security interests. Because of the successful relationship between Tyler and the State Department, the State Department has awarded a new contract to extend the services for an additional five years and will use Tyler’s solution to modernize capabilities built within an industry-leading, high-security infrastructure.

“We are pleased to continue our successful relationship with the U.S. Department of State, demonstrating Tyler as a major technology provider for the federal government,” said Brian Combs, president of Tyler’s Federal Division. “Our Case Management Development Platform is comprehensive and scalable, making it a strong choice for large, secure, global deployments such as this one.”

Tyler’s Case Management Development Platform allows agencies to develop and deploy case management and business process management applications that specifically follow that agency’s processes and needs. Through its previous use of this solution, the State Department has significantly improved processing times and enhanced the decision-making support for Department leadership.

DSS has the largest global reach of any U.S. federal law enforcement agency, with offices in 33 U.S. cities and more than 270 locations worldwide.

Tyler’s Case Management Development Platform is the only low-code application development platform for case management that is purpose-built for the public sector. In fact, 97 percent of large federal agencies rely on Tyler’s solutions including its Case Management Development Platform.

