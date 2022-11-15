ZineOne Partners with HCL Software to Drive Conversions for Anonymous Visitors

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, today announced its integration with HCL Commerce from HCL Software, a global leader in enterprise software. The integration can be explored via HCL SoFy 2.0, which uses cloud native solutions to help increase productivity and profitability while delivering powerful hands-on customer experiences.

”Data privacy regulations have top brands looking for innovative ways to convert online customers, and the joint solution between ZineOne and HCL Commerce unlocks incremental revenue by optimizing real-time experiences using in-session intelligence,” stated Jeff Miller, head of business development at ZineOne.

The ZineOne integration with HCL Commerce, which is available today, drives benefits for joint customers, including privacy-compliant and real-time behavioral insights based on a consumer purchase propensity, while enabling the optimization of best-in-class product listings to drive awareness and sales. These integrations also enable joint customers to activate AI models to improve online conversion rates, increase average order values, and drive incremental eCommerce revenue from anonymous site traffic using in-session intelligence from ZineOne and HCL Commerce real-time personalization.

“ The partnership with ZineOne brings tremendous value to HCL’s customers,” said Johnn Tinch, Global Technology Director, HCL Commerce. “ ZineOne infuses its patented machine learning into HCL Software products, such as HCL Commerce, DX, Unica Campaign, and Discover to deliver transformative results.”

Suzanne Scott, senior vice president of digital at Tailored Brands, Inc which owns Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Bank, endorsed the joint solution. “ ZineOne’s in-session intelligence allows us to make buyer predictions in real-time and leverage intent signals within our HCL Software to deliver personalized experiences. It’s an overall win for a better customer experience and for our business in terms of increased sales.”

In addition, expanding the partner ecosystem around eCommerce has been a priority goal for ZineOne. The company has consistently delivered significant results, such as growing the purchase conversion rate by more than 30%, increasing eCommerce revenue by 10%, and seeing the ROI of the platform grow 10-20 times.

ZineOne and HCL Software will showcase their integrated tech within the new HCL SoFy 2.0 for current and prospective HCL Software customers and business partners. You can learn more at https://www.hcltechsw.com/sofy.

About ZineOne

On average, up to 90% of website traffic is anonymous. In today’s privacy-first world it’s imperative for leading brands to find new methods to engage consumers in real-time while they are on your digital property. ZineOne is the only in-session marketing platform that intelligently scores behavior and personalizes the experience of every site visitor in-the-moment, while on your website or mobile app, at scale – regardless of whether the visitor is anonymous or known. Top brands across retail, eCommerce, travel, hospitality, telecom, and banking are able to engage anonymous traffic with industry-specific AI models that predict buyer intent within 5 clicks and personalize the consumer experience within milliseconds. Leading brands like Men’s Wearhouse, Wynn Resorts, KEEN, Advance Auto Parts and Kohl’s increase revenue and site engagement from anonymous traffic using ZineOne.

About HCL Software

HCL Software develops, markets, sells, and supports product families in the areas of Digital Transformation, Data, Analytics & Insights, AI & Automation and Enterprise Security platforms. HCL Software is the cloud-native solution factory for enterprise software and powers millions of apps at more than 20,000 organizations, including more than half of the Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. HCL Software’s mission is to drive ultimate customer success with its IT investments through relentless product innovation.