GuidePoint Security Names Keeper Security as the Newest Member of the Company’s Federal Emerging Cyber Vendor Program

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity solutions leader enabling organizations to make smarter decisions and minimize risk, announced today that Keeper Security joined its Emerging Cyber Vendor Program. Through this partnership, Keeper will leverage GuidePoint’s federal expertise across sales and marketing, operations, engineering and procurement to expand their federal footprint. As part of this program, the Keeper Security Government Cloud (KSGC) password management and security solution is now available under GuidePoint’s GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract #GS-35F-508CA.

"While many Federal employees are required to use accounts that are external to the agency in order to accomplish their job, this presents a threat to agencies and users. Breached credentials of these accounts, external to Federal Agencies’ control, are commonly used by threat actors and as such we see password management as a key technology to help federal organizations secure their environments and information,” said Jim Quarantillo, Federal Partner, GuidePoint Security. “Keeper Security provides a FedRAMP Authorized password management platform that enables security teams to maintain password security of these external accounts, while improving user experience and productivity.”

“As cybercrime skyrockets, bad actors continue to rely on their most successful attack vector: password-based attacks,” said Patrick Tiquet, VP of Security and Architecture, Keeper Security. “In the public sector, the stakes are particularly high. Organizations that don’t implement password management software are putting themselves, their employees, their data and the nation at risk.”

KSGC is FedRAMP Authorized at the Moderate Impact Level. KSGC helps agencies achieve zero-trust by providing enterprise-wide visibility, security, control and reporting for every user on every device from every location, and follows the White House Executive Order and memorandum by the Office of Management and Budget and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency mandating agencies adopt a zero-trust security architecture by 2024. KSGC is hosted in AWS GovCloud (US), designed to host sensitive data, regulated workloads, and address the most stringent U.S. government security and compliance requirements.

