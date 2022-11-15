Sentar partners with Idaho National Laboratory to secure defense critical assets, infrastructure

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adversaries continue to leverage the cyber domain to target critical infrastructure, and U.S. federal government asset owners must be able to detect cyber intrusions and respond to these threats in near real-time. The 2022 National Defense Authorization Act codified this requirement into law and requires all Department of Defense infrastructure owners to comply with this mandate. The first step on this journey requires the complete mapping of mission-relevant cyber terrain for operational technology and related control systems.

Sentar has partnered with Idaho National Laboratory (INL) to become the first Department of Defense contractor licensed to use INL’s Consequence-driven Cyber-informed Engineering (CCE) methodology to help federal government entities secure operational technology. CCE is a patented process that has been proven to improve critical infrastructure security and comply with recently signed legislation. The partnership with INL, one of the U.S. Department of Energy’s national laboratories, will expand Sentar’s service offerings and provide end-to-end cybersecurity solutions in challenging operational environments.

"Like cities and communities across the country, the Department of Defense relies on critical infrastructure systems to maintain mission readiness,” said INL Associate Laboratory Director Zach Tudor. “Protecting our national defense capabilities from advanced cyberthreats is one of our top priorities at Idaho National Laboratory. We are proud to partner with Sentar to expand CCE’s impact in this pivotal space.”

The CCE methodology addresses cyber challenge in four phases: consequence prioritization, system-of-systems analysis, consequence-based targeting, and mitigations and protections. The INL process serves as a front-end for MissionValor, a Department of Defense Small Business Innovation Research investment, which studies threat intelligence and known attack patterns for operational networks and assets. MissionValor and the INL CCE methodology support each other in a meaningful way to enable mission thread analysis and the identification of key cyber terrain to predict mission impact.

“Idaho National Laboratory provides a foundational capability within our integrated solution via its Consequence-driven, Cyber-informed Engineering methodology. It provides a starting point for the identification of mission-essential tasks and maps critical operational technology capabilities to assets and networks to mitigate high-consequence events,” said Sentar Vice President Vincent Mihalik. "We are grateful for the collaborative partnership we have with INL in developing an industry leading capability to secure our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

About Idaho National Laboratory

Battelle Energy Alliance manages INL for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. INL is the nation’s center for nuclear energy research and development, and also performs research in each of DOE’s strategic goal areas: energy, national security, science and the environment. For more information, visit www.inl.gov. Follow us on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn