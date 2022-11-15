Recruitment Software Workable Joins The Diversity Marketing Consortium as the Charity’s First Software Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the Diversity Marketing Consortium™ (DMC) announced that it has partnered with Workable — a talent acquisition platform that helps teams find candidates, evaluate applicants, and make the right hire. This collaboration marks the addition of the DMC’s first-ever software partner and service offering outside of the Consortium’s suite of marketing services, providing a new avenue of business support to the female and diverse founder-led startups serviced by the DMC.

“While bringing on additional marketing agencies has been and continues to be a priority focus for our expansion, we have spent the last year really thinking about how we can increase our impact to our clients in an even more robust way,” said Becky Honeyman, Managing Partner at SourceCode Communications and co-founder of the Diversity Marketing Consortium. “It’s no secret that hiring great talent – especially in the early stages of your business – is absolutely crucial to a company’s growth. So as we work to level the playing field for diverse founders, we thought what better way to offer them additional support than to provide access to a great talent pool, as well as the tools to efficiently carry out the hiring process. We’ve been a Workable customer for years and to be able to offer their platform to DMC clients at no cost is sure to have a significant impact on their ability to hire the talent they need to grow and scale.”

Through the Workable offering, past, present, and future DMC clients will receive access to the full spectrum of the Workable platform for six months at no cost. This will allow DMC clients to:

Manage hiring through one centralized workspace that helps plan hiring, manage requisitions and track budget from requisition to offer

Attract more candidates with advanced job board integrations as well as find qualified, passive candidates through AI-powered recommendations

Provide candidates with a seamless interview experience through mobile-first application forms, easy apply, resume autofill, and self-scheduling

Automate basics tasks to keep candidates informed, create a level playing field and build a consistent and equitable hiring process

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion is critical for any business’s success, and it’s especially important for early stage startups to consider as they are building the foundation of their teams,” said Chris Gorsuch, Senior Manager, Partnerships at Workable. “Workable recognizes the necessary and tremendous value that diversity brings to an organization – diverse perspectives lead to better outcomes for product, support, leadership, and critical innovation. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to help more startups achieve their DEI and business goals through great hiring software, support, and education.”

According to Workable’s 2021 Survey on ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace,’ moral obligation, employee expectations, and talent attraction, engagement, and retention are the top motivators for a company to prioritize DEI, with 93% of respondents saying that DEI is important to them at a personal level. Not only will this partnership support the growth of businesses that are led by diverse founders, it will also help these teams prioritize DEI in their own hiring processes and build an inclusive workforce from the ground up with Workable solutions such as anonymized screening, candidate surveys, hiring reporting, and custom interview scorecards.

In 2022, the DMC reached significant milestones including more than $1 million in pro bono marketing and communications services provided, 10 agency partners on board, and more than 30 startups serviced since the organization’s inception. This partnership with Workable ushers in the next wave of the DMC’s growth as the charity positions itself to make an even larger impact on underrepresented founders in 2023 and beyond.

For more information and to apply to be an agency partner of the DMC, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT THE DIVERSITY MARKETING CONSORTIUM

Founded in 2020, the Diversity Marketing Consortium was formed in an effort to help offset systemic racial and gender-based inequity for women and minority founders. The Diversity Marketing Consortium’s mission is to help level the playing field for underrepresented founders by providing pro bono marketing services. To date, the organization has supported more than 30 startups and is a NY-state 501c3. For more information, please visit diversitymarketingconsortium.com.

ABOUT WORKABLE

Workable’s vision is to create a world where there is no barrier between talent and opportunity. We want to make it easy for employers to find the right person for every job by enabling them to find, evaluate and hire with a comprehensive suite of software features designed to be intuitive and easy to use on both desktop and mobile. For recruiting and HR teams, our technology saves time, reduces spend, and creates great experiences for both hiring teams and candidates. Workable has helped over 27,000 companies find over 160 million candidates and make over 1.5 million hires. Find out more at: https://www.workable.com/about