Monro, Inc. Announces Amendment & Extension to Existing Credit Facility

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced a new $600 million revolving line of credit, which amends and extends an existing $600 million credit facility. The amendment changes the current LIBOR interest rate calculation on borrowings to 0.10% over SOFR and extends the original expiration date from 2024 to 2027.

The amended facility will be used to refinance debt, fund acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Citizens Bank was Lead Left Arranger, Bookrunner and Administrative Agent in the nine-bank group.

“ We are pleased to have secured an extension to our existing credit facility and we appreciate the support of our banking partners, including Citizens. The extended facility underscores their confidence in our business and our management team. We have a strong financial position allowing us to execute on our growth strategy and maintain our balanced approach to capital allocation,” said Brian D’Ambrosia, Chief Financial Officer.

The amendment and extension are effective November 10, 2022.

