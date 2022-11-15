Delphi Display Systems Partners with SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions to bring Autonomous AI Voice Ordering to the QSR Drive Thru

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delphi Display Systems, Inc., a global provider of technology solutions for the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry, announced today that it has partnered with SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions to bring Autonomous AI Voice Ordering to the QSR Drive Thru. The companies have developed a fully integrated solution that is active today with a major QSR brand of over 2,000 locations worldwide. The solution leverages Delphi’s order confirmation system platform to provide a visual interface of the order as it is being built by the SYNQ3’s Conversational AI service. The solution is 100% autonomous, meaning no assistance is required by any personnel to complete orders in the drive-thru. However, should a guest prefer or need to interact with a live person, the system will automatically connect to a crew member to complete the order directly with the customer.

“Delphi is excited to be partnering with SYNQ3 to bring a state-of-the-art Autonomous AI Voice Ordering solution to the QSR Drive Thru,” said Ken Neeld, President & CEO at Delphi Display Systems. “By integrating this solution into our outdoor digital menu and order confirmation platforms, we can provide our customers with the ability to automate the order taking process. This improves efficiency by allowing the redeployment of labor to higher value functions such as production or order fulfillment.”

SYNQ3 CEO, and longtime drive-thru pioneer, Steve Bigari said, “We are honored to partner with Delphi in our never-ending quest to rapidly accelerate Autonomous AI integration throughout the drive-thru ecosystem. Pairing voice with visual cues for the guest really accelerates the ordering process while dramatically enhancing order accuracy.

By coordinating the visual and voice experience for guests in the drive-thru, the combined SYNQ3 and Delphi solution has resulted in higher drive-thru automation rates without any human assistance and faster order completion times in the live deployment. Those outcomes increase the sales capacity of the drive-thru and reduce the labor burden of taking orders, while providing guests with fast and consistent service. SYNQ3 and Delphi will be introducing this highly scalable drive-thru automation solution more broadly with additional locations and QSR brands.

About Delphi

Delphi Display Systems, Inc. provides customized outdoor and indoor digital signage hardware, software, and service solutions that enable businesses to engage with, influence, attract, and retain their end customers. Specializing in drive-thru technologies, Delphi provides solutions to the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry where it has installed solutions in more than 40,000 locations in over 75 countries around the world. The company also serves the education, corporate, transportation, and theme park markets as well as other industry verticals. For more information on the company and its solutions, visit DelphiDisplay.com.

About SYNQ3

SYNQ3 Restaurant Solutions is a restaurant technology and innovations company that synchronizes people, process, and technology to enhance ordering, improve guest experiences, and increase restaurant sales and profits. With billions of dollars in restaurant orders processed, SYNQ3 has deployed its autonomous SYNQ Voice automation to over twenty enterprise restaurant brands and more than 7,000 locations. With a passion for innovation, the SYNQ3 team continues to re-imagine and transform the guest experience for the restaurant industry. For additional information, please visit SYNQ3’s website at SYNQ3.com.