Lightning Step Technologies Integrates with Hatch Compliance to Improve Operational Efficiency in Behavioral Health Organizations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightning Step Technologies is proud to announce its integration with Hatch Compliance, a software preconfigured with all state, Joint Commission and CARF standards to manage all compliance and operational needs for behavioral healthcare organizations.

Aligning with Lightning Step’s mission to provide organizations with one software solution for all their clinical and operational needs, Hatch Compliance’s integration will allow clients to utilize their features within the same platform—eliminating the need for multiple logins. This will enable facilities to save even more time and make it easier for staff to adhere to their state and accrediting body standards without having to leave the Lightning Step platform.

“This integration will further the joint mission of both Lightning Step and Hatch Compliance by improving operational efficiency in Behavioral Healthcare organizations,” explains Lightning Step’s CEO Kirk Monroe.

Mike Lifshotz, CEO of Hatch Compliance, adds: “This integration will help reduce the documentation burden on staff, allowing them to go to a single place to manage all compliance and clinical documentation, including the quality improvement reporting. Our hope is that by reducing this workload, your staff can spend more time focusing on your clients and improving care.”

This partnership marks Hatch’s first integration with an Electronic Medical Records (EMR) company, positioning Lightning Step as the go-to software for behavioral health and addiction treatment facilities.

About Lightning Step

Founded by successful treatment center operators, Lightning Step partners have over 100 years of collective experience in the psychiatric and substance abuse treatment field as owners, clinicians, sales leads, and accountants. Based on personal and professional experiences, Lightning Step provides a complete platform by integrating the CRM (Customer Relations Management), clinical services, billing, patient communication, outcome reporting and alumni/aftercare management for whole person care—saving your team the time and energy they need to provide the best support.

About Hatch Compliance

The Hatch Compliance system was created out of our own need. We recognized that the time and energy burden compliance documentation had on our staff was affecting productivity and client care. In addition, due to lack of oversight and inability to easily aggregate information, it made getting ready for a survey exponentially worse.

Hatch provides a consistent system of operations and compliance giving you all the tools you and your staff need to manage documentation and reporting in less time with more visibility into your operations, so you and your staff can focus on what’s important, your clients and your business.