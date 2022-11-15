Asante announces partnership with Edgility, Inc.

MEDFORD, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To improve patient throughput and increase capacity across its three hospitals, Asante is tapping into the Smart Operations Center expertise of Edgility.

Health systems around the country are struggling with significant operating, capacity, and throughput challenges as they attempt to keep revenues on pace with escalating costs.

"We saw this trend early on and began investigating modern operating models, tools and processes to re-design a delay-free system for patient placement, throughput and experience," said Amanda Kotler, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Asante. "Implementing a Smart Operations Center will help us streamline patient throughput and increase capacity.”

Smart Operations Centers assist health systems with strategies to provide effective and efficient service alignment and distribution models. "Partnership such as this speaks to our ability to combine people, processes and technology with smart design and an innovative platform," said Balaji Ramadoss, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Edgility. "We provide the AI-enabled technology platform for operational intelligence that relieves care teams of administrative burdens and improves the patient experience."

This partnership creates new and advanced cognitive capabilities, from activating system-ness to reducing waste. Edgility has been engaged to help Asante frame the necessary infrastructure that puts in place effective methodologies for training caregivers and maintaining accountability for various KPI metrics.

“Our partnership with Edgility fits with our continued efforts to deliver excellent care," said Jamie Grebosky, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Asante. "We expect to unify capacity planning across all Asante facilities to improve patient flow, placing the right patient in the right bed at the right time."

Inherent in Edgility's platform is a sophisticated, client-specific AI engine — known as EdgeAi — that generates forecasts and predictions, enabling Asante to target specific opportunities. “EdgeAi creates specific levers of action to achieve a particular outcome," said Lisa Meyer, RN, chief outcomes officer at Edgility. "Its predictions are translated into orchestrated actions and behaviors."

Implementation of the new system will begin prior to 2023. While the initial focus of the platform will be to streamline patient throughput and patient transfers, Asante is planning for future enhancements that will focus on ambulatory and home care settings.

About Asante

Asante is a local, community-owned and governed not-for-profit organization with nearly 6,000 employees who provide medical care to nearly 600,000 people in a nine-county area of Southern Oregon and Northern California. It includes Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass, Asante Physician Partners and additional health care partnerships throughout the region.

About Edgility

Edgility provides health systems with a platform for operational intelligence to relieve care teams of administrative burden and improve the patient experience while reducing operational costs. Edgility's AI-based platform seamlessly integrates with existing EMR systems and technology investments to orchestrate operational processes so providers can focus on patient care. Edgility has partnered with health systems across the country to help tackle their most significant operational challenges. For more, visit www.edgilityhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.