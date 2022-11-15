Alira Health Partners With Policy Matters to Foster Market Access in the UK

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alira Health, a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare and life sciences, announces its partnership with leading UK market access specialist consultancy Policy Matters. Policy Matters is an independent consultancy offering end-to-end market access solutions. The Alira Health and Policy Matters partnership allows Alira Health to reach clients based in the UK through dedicated regional projects while fostering the company’s global market access solutions through the expertise of one of the most experienced local access companies in the UK.

“It is an honour for us to join forces with Policy Matters, a cooperation that further expands our global reach. Policy Matters has an over twenty-year reputation for securing funding for some of the most innovative treatments now available on the NHS, as well as providing decades long support to industry collectives and organisations. This means that our clients will benefit from the expertise of the very senior and highly skilled team of Policy Matters UK specialists, while having seamless access to the array of Alira Health services we offer including strategic consulting and tailored solutions,” said Nerea Blanqué-Catalina, Senior Vice President Global Market Access at Alira Health.

“In the post-Brexit world our clients need a team that knows the UK intimately – regulatory, access routes and pricing, that is able to ensure reimbursement is successfully secured, while being cognisant of the impact of the UK on European and other markets and vice versa,” said Beverley Evans, Partner at Policy Matters. “The UK market is increasingly complex and challenging. Over the years we have worked alongside several HEOR and pricing consultancies but have finally found one that perfectly complements our offering.“

About Alira Health

Alira Health is a global advisory and clinical research firm whose mission is to humanise healthcare and life sciences, in partnership with patients, through innovative technologies and expert guidance. From development to medical care, Alira Health complements the expertise of its Pharma, Biotech, and MedTech clients with a full spectrum of services across their entire solutions lifecycle.

About Policy Matters

Policy Matters is an independent UK based market access and healthcare policy consultancy offering dynamic and effective bespoke, integrated access strategies, based on their exceptional understanding of the constantly evolving UK healthcare and access environment. They focus on companies that develop and supply medicines, technologies, devices, and services to UK National Health Service (NHS) organizations.

