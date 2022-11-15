Aetrex’s Albert 2 Pro and Orthotics Help Denver Fire Department Reduce Injuries, Improve Comfort and Performance

TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aetrex, Inc. (“Aetrex”), the global market leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort & wellness footwear, today announced the implementation of its Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanning technology in the Denver Fire Department (DFD). The foot scanning system is a key component of its firefighters’ wellness and fitness program, developed in February 2021 to provide firefighters with a holistic approach to performance health. In addition to scanning feet, the program includes fitness and medical exams, movement and asymmetry analysis, aerobic capacity measurement, and other physical and mental health evaluations.

Most safety footwear available to firefighters today does not offer the comfort, support and alignment needed for proper foot health. Armed with the knowledge that a large part of physical health and injury prevention begins with one’s feet, the DFD began searching for a simple foot scanning solution in 2021 and decided to purchase the Albert 2 Pro in May 2022 to gain holistic insight into the footwear needs of the department’s 1,000+ firefighters.

“Compared to other foot scanning technologies on the market, Aetrex’s Albert 2 Pro stood out for its tailored orthotic recommendations, ease of use and scalability for the needs of our team. We were also drawn to the dual static and dynamic scan capability,” said Eric Tade, Assistant Chief of the Fire Department.

The scanner has proven to be an important, seamless addition to their program. “The interactive, visual education component of an Albert 2 Pro foot scan allows our firefighters to open up about any foot pain or related issues they are experiencing. We use the scanner’s built-in Learning Center program to educate firefighters on common foot pain sources and how orthotics can help,” said Tade.

As one of the nation’s first fire departments to hire a full-time physical therapist, the team has consulted with their in-house physical therapists and leveraged foot scans to offer firefighters personalized foot health solutions. Aetrex Orthotics, including 3D-printed custom orthotics, are recommended to each firefighter based on their unique needs and are funded through the DFD’s charitable foundation. Foot scan findings have shown plantar fasciitis to be the most common ailment among firefighters, while many experience knee and hip issues related to stability concerns.

The DFD’s wildland team, which deploys in the Alaskan wilderness for 2-3 weeks at a time, has benefitted the most from the integration of Aetrex’s products. After weeks on their feet in uneven terrain, using custom Aetrex Orthotics recommended by the scanner, wildland firefighters have reported faster recovery, fewer injuries and improved performance.

“Lack of proper foot support is a common problem among frontline and service workers of all kinds. We’re thrilled our foot scanning technology and orthotics are providing a personalized level of comfort and support to each of the Denver Firefighters, especially in their line of work where staying healthy on their feet is vital to their lives and others,” said Larry Schwartz, CEO at Aetrex, Inc.

Following the success of the Albert 2 Pro’s introduction into the fire department’s wellness program, the City of Denver plans to supply Aetrex’s scanner and orthotics to the sheriff’s department, beginning with scans for several hundred sheriffs this winter.

To learn more about Aetrex’s technology suite and footwear, please visit www.aetrex.com.

About Aetrex

Aetrex, Inc. is widely recognized as a global leader in foot scanning technology, orthotics and comfort and wellness footwear. Aetrex has developed state-of-the-art foot scanning devices, including Albert, Albert 2 Pro, a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, 3D Fit and iStep, designed to accurately measure feet and determine foot type and pressure points. Since 2002, Aetrex has placed over 10,000 scanners worldwide that have performed more than 40 million unique customer foot scans, currently averaging more than 2.5 million scans a year.

The company is renowned for its over-the-counter orthotics – the worlds #1 premium foot orthotic. With fashion, function and quality at the forefront, Aetrex also designs and manufactures stylish, performance footwear. Based in New Jersey, Aetrex is consistently named one of New Jersey’s Top 100 Privately Held Companies and was also included in NJBIZ’s Top 30 Manufacturing Companies. It has remained privately owned by the Schwartz family for three generations. For additional information, visit www.aetrex.com.