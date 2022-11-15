ForgeRock Introduces New Cloud-Native Governance Solution

ForgeRock introduces its comprehensive cloud-native governance offering to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale, available in the beginning of 2023.

ForgeRock’s converged Workforce identity governance solution helps enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced its new ForgeRock Identity Governance solution, a comprehensive cloud-native governance offering designed to help solve security and compliance challenges for large enterprises at scale. By converging ForgeRock Identity Governance with the company’s industry leading Identity and Access Management platform, enterprises gain efficiencies and cost savings with the ability to manage, secure, and govern identities throughout their entire lifecycle – all from a single platform.

Built on Google Cloud, ForgeRock’s Identity Governance solution uses AI and machine learning (ML) to help organizations determine whether employees should or shouldn’t have access to applications and data. By leveraging ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform, security decisions become immediately actionable for IT teams. Excessive access can be automatically removed, and approved access can automatically be granted and used – without the need to integrate additional products or solutions.

The accelerated growth of the hybrid workforce, employee job changes, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications and services has resulted in a strong need for a governance solution that manages all identities. With the introduction of ForgeRock Identity Governance, enterprises can achieve a complete understanding of all their identity provisioning, administration, compliance and employee access management needs. Organizations can more effectively adhere to governance policies, enforce least privilege access, and ensure a Zero Trust security environment.

“Our vision is to create a self-driving enterprise where humans remain in control but are aided by machines to stay abreast of the volume and velocity of access changes their IT teams face everyday,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer, ForgeRock. “Today’s governance solutions aren’t enough. ForgeRock Identity Governance is part of a comprehensive workforce solution that combines cloud, governance, access management and powerful machine learning into a single offering that delivers both security and compliance.”

“Technologies that help IT teams govern application and data access at scale have become increasingly important to enterprise security strategies,” said Irina Farooq, Director, Product Management, Google Cloud. “By building its Identity Governance solution on Google Cloud, ForgeRock can provide enterprises with technologies that will help govern and secure their workforce with data analytics and AI, all while running on Google Cloud’s secure and flexible infrastructure.”

ForgeRock’s approach creates the industry’s most compelling offering. It combines three primary components; Access Certifications to accelerate manager access decision-making with AI-suggested recommendations, Access Requests to provide users with a 24/7 self-service portal and automate application access, and Segregation of Duties to ensure regulatory compliance when and where you need it.

Starting with Access Certifications, ForgeRock Identity Governance will be available in the beginning of 2023 and delivered through the ForgeRock Identity Cloud. Customers can expect the following benefits:

Reduced Operational Costs . Organizations can save money and eliminate long deployments by simplifying cumbersome activities like application onboarding, access request reviews and periodic certification with AI, and machine learning infused into the governance process.

. Organizations can save money and eliminate long deployments by simplifying cumbersome activities like application onboarding, access request reviews and periodic certification with AI, and machine learning infused into the governance process. Stronger Scalable Security Coverage. ForgeRock Identity Governance delivers the security, scale, and resiliency needs of large, complex enterprises by leveraging fully isolated cloud resources with the power to process millions of entitlements across thousands of applications in minutes.

ForgeRock Identity Governance delivers the security, scale, and resiliency needs of large, complex enterprises by leveraging fully isolated cloud resources with the power to process millions of entitlements across thousands of applications in minutes. Boost in Workforce Productivity. Workforce access to business applications can be accelerated with automated day one new hire access, and enable employees to work securely from any location, on any device. Additionally, IT professionals are freed up to focus on more strategic initiatives as administrative tasks are reduced.

