World’s Leading Tofu Producer Partners with Aera Technology to Deploy Decision Intelligence

Pulmuone Institute of Technology, headquarters for Pulmuone’s research and development, is a LEED-certified food research facility and represents the company’s commitment to a global LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability) business. (Photo: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced a partnership with Pulmuone Co. Ltd. — South Korea’s leading fresh food company and the world’s #1 tofu producer — to enable Decision Intelligence across the global leader’s supply chain.

Using the Aera Decision Cloud™, a purpose-built platform that digitizes, augments, and automates business decisions, Pulmuone will speed and scale decision making to effectively support its worldwide growth and drive business and environmental outcomes.

With a business rooted in nutrition and sustainability for its product line of more than 1,000 fresh, convenient, and accessible food products, Pulmuone required a new approach to supply chain management to respond to disruption and meet the company’s rigorous standards for sourcing, processing, packing, and distribution. To support its growing global footprint and avoid business waste for its short shelf life products, the company sought to improve its product SKU forecasting to account for multiple variables, eliminate master data challenges, and move from less flexible function-oriented systems to execute faster demand, supply, and logistics decisions at scale.

According to Seunghoon O, Pulmuone’s Head of SCM Division, the company chose to work with Aera for the integration and scalability capabilities of its Decision Intelligence platform. “We are excited to partner with Aera to gain the competitive advantage of a Decision Intelligence-powered supply chain,” said Seunghoon O. “Using Aera Decision Cloud, we will be able to digitize decision making to drive growth, reduce costs, elevate service, and support sustainability — while empowering our workforce with intuitive technology that improves their work and customer service.”

“It’s a privilege to partner with Pulmuone and enable the company’s Decision Intelligence journey,” said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. “This is a partnership built on mutual trust and collaboration, across time zones and languages, and we are committed to Pulmuone’s continued success automating and scaling digital decisions across its global operations.”

The first phase of the Decision Intelligence initiative will enable dynamic decision making for forecasting and logistics management. Using customized, digitized decisions — called Aera Cognitive Skills™ — Pulmuone will gain these capabilities:

Forecasting demand by considering multiple internal and external influencing factors with the ability to augment, or automate, demand planning decisions to avoid under or over forecasting.

Predicting estimated arrival times at destination ports, using real-time shipping data to identify the best shipper options.

Identifying master data errors using data crawled from multiple source systems to gain a single source of truth to track master data for completeness, consistency, and accuracy.

Pulmuone Co. Ltd.

Since 1984, Pulmuone has been making plant-forward and Asian-inspired cooking easier and more delicious for people from all walks and stages in life. After announcing its commitment to becoming a plant-forward food leader based on its world-best research and development capabilities for plant-based protein, Pulmuone is releasing new lines of innovative food products domestically and globally in the U.S., China, and Japan.

Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that makes business agility happen. The company’s innovative cloud platform integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit www.aeratechnology.com.