ThinkISP Partners with Envision Strategy to Advocate on Behalf of the Last Mile Industry

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThinkISP, the nation’s leading independent think tank for the parcel delivery industry, announced its partnership with Envision Strategy, LLC (Envision). Envision is a state and federal government relations firm with offices in Albany, NY, and Washington, D.C., and includes a consulting team of former members of Congress, chiefs of staff from both sides of the aisle, local and state government officials, and leaders from the private and public sectors.

In their first project together, ThinkISP and the Envision team will work with federal lawmakers to address the lag in Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) payments to Independent Service Providers (ISPs). “The ERTC is a refundable payroll tax credit for wages paid by an employer whose business is either fully or partially suspended due to a COVID-19 related order or is experiencing at least a 10 percent decline in gross receipts compared to the same calendar quarter of the previous year,” according to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Independent service providers around the country have seen delays in their ERTC payments due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic and backlog of cases yet to be reviewed by the IRS. The long delays are causing headaches for small to medium sized businesses amid rising costs and growing demand for services. ThinkISP and Envision are linking ISPs with their federal lawmakers to assist with the ERTC process and follow up with the IRS on the status of ERTC payments. Most recently, the ThinkISP team and Envision met with staff from the offices of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles “Chuck” Schumer, Representative Elise Stefanik, and Representative Paul Tonko. The group has several other federal meetings in the queue following the recent elections.

“This partnership is critical to the mission of ThinkISP and last mile industry,” said Steven Johnson, ThinkISP Founding Member, and spokesperson for the think tank. “The industry needs positive affiliations as businesses continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and relief efforts. Envision will bring their government and business development expertise to the table, and we will bring our knowledge of the last mile industry to protect ISPs’ bottom lines.”

“ThinkISP has a unique opportunity to enhance the parcel delivery industry,” said Jim Thompson, a consultant with Envision. “As a team, we’re grateful for the opportunity to be part of the organization, its mission, and the industry, which has such a profound effect on the lives of millions of Americans. We look forward to bringing solutions to the table, so the ISPs can focus on expanding their businesses and providing quality delivery services.”

Through its partnership, ThinkISP and Envision will use data and research established by the think tank and its members to seek legislative and regulatory solutions and enhance the independent service provider model that powers the last mile.

About ThinkISP

ThinkISP is an independent think tank organization for the parcel delivery industry. ThinkISP's mission is to enhance the independent service provider model that powers last mile delivery by bringing data, intelligence, and solution-seeking to the forefront. The eight founding members of ThinkISP own businesses that collectively deliver hundreds of thousands of FedEx Ground packages each week.