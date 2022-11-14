Informa Markets, BolognaFiere Group and the Professional Beauty Association Close on Landmark Partnership, Creating the Largest Beauty Portfolio in North America

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Informa Markets, BolognaFiere Group and PBA – Professional Beauty Association have announced closing on a monumental joint venture to deliver the largest and most impressive series of beauty events in the U.S. beauty market.

Beginning in January 2023, the three beauty industry leaders will combine their extensive knowledge and network to create a best-in-class event format with unrivalled reach, leveraging the power of the two industry leading brands, Cosmoprof North America and Premiere Beauty, to deliver extraordinary value, more robust digital offerings, better educational and enrichment opportunities to a level never before achieved in the beauty industry across the U.S.

Premiere Beauty Orlando, the largest beauty show in the U.S., announced the launch of two new shows in the emerging Anaheim and San Antonio markets earlier this year, signaling the evolution of the group’s fast-growing portfolio of industry-leading beauty events. Premiere Beauty continues to make a name for itself as the leading voice in the U.S. beauty industry, with its recent 2022 Orlando a resounding success, with 47% growth YOY, and hundreds of top-name exhibitors. 82% of visitors attended the over 650 free classes that were offered during the show, allowing them to develop skills and strengthen their expertise. This show is the first since Informa Markets’ early 2022 acquisition of Premiere, and its success sets the stage for Premiere’s new joint venture and upward growth.

“Our beauty portfolio has expanded substantially in the past few years, and it is thrilling to be a part of its continued growth and success,” said Ed McNeill, SVP of Premiere Group. “This joint venture is just the next step in our goal to be the country’s leading network of beauty industry events—connecting beauty industry professionals, educators, students, and top brands together in a way that hasn’t been done before.”

“The joint venture we established with our partners will reinforce the offer of performing and committing b2b beauty trade shows in the US market,” highlights Antonio Bruzzone. “Today it is fundamental to provide a high-lever business experience to operators working in our industry, and creating synergies is the best way to offer all the necessary tools to facilitate the growth of the industry.”

“The expanded line-up of beauty industry shows allows PBA the ability to provide more educational and experiential opportunities to our members nationwide. This partnership will help foster new products, brand expansions and further education in the beauty space,” said Nina Daily, PBA Executive Director.

BolognaFiere and PBA, who currently partner on the Cosmoprof North America show held in Las Vegas, announced a resoundingly successful 2022 edition, with retailers, distributors, investors, beauty brands, suppliers from around the globe.

This joint venture will unite Premiere Beauty’s Orlando, Columbus, San Antonio, and Anaheim shows with Cosmoprof North America in Las Vegas, and a newly announced Cosmoprof North America in Miami which will launch in 2024. PBA’s ISSE show in Long Beach will evolve to be part of the Premiere Anaheim brand as part of this new partnership, which will be the first show the joint venture partners launch in 2023. Premiere Anaheim, set to take place April 2-3, is expected to draw a large crowd of diverse beauty representatives from different facets of the community. The show will also host the PBA’s North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), allowing attendees increased networking and growth opportunities by combining two leading industry events in one place.1

“This is a revolutionary partnership that will help to grow the U.S. beauty industry exponentially and deliver best-in-class customer experience,” said Ken McAvoy, President of Informa Markets’ South Florida Ventures portfolio. “The finalization of this deal is the result of careful planning and coordination, and we are excited to grow this talented team, and create meaningful growth for the industry across the Cosmoprof and Premiere brands, focusing on event experience, education, data opportunities, and more, to not only meet, but exceed, the expectations of the community.”

The joint venture, USA Beauty LLC, will be led by industry veteran Ed McNeill from Informa Markets’ Premiere Group, alongside Meredith Loza, Marco Labbate, and in cooperation with the Sales and Marketing teams from BolognaFiere Cosmoprof. The team will be headquartered in Orlando, FL, where an expanded call center is also planned to launch next year.

The beauty community can expect dramatically expanded marketing and sponsorship opportunities, the ability to easily participate in multiple shows through multi-show contracts opportunities, better support through the expanded call center, additional educational opportunities, and access to global markets.

This partnership is a landmark one for the U.S. beauty industry, increased sales 16% in 20212, and is expected to exceed $716 Billion by 20253, and is expected to bring the best business opportunities, education, connection, and innovation to cities across the country, under a single umbrella.

