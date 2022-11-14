Anonymous Donor Pledges $1 Million in Funds to Match Hoosiers For Good Donations or Hoosiers Connect Sponsorships and Memberships

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From now until December 31, Hoosier fans have an opportunity to double their impact on area charities and businesses by supporting two organizations that pair these charities and businesses with IU student athletes through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) agreements.

Today, an anonymous donor stepped forward with a pledge to fully match up to $1 million donated to Hoosiers For Good or sponsorships/memberships made with Hoosiers Connect from now until December 31, 2022.

“We are excited about the tremendous opportunity this pledge creates to broaden the reach and impact of Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect in our Indiana communities through our partnerships with Hoosier student-athletes,” said Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect Executive Director Tyler Harris. “There’s no better time to get involved than now, knowing that every dollar you contribute will have twice the impact.”

Hoosiers For Good is a 501(c)(3) organization that launched in March 2022. Its mission is to raise awareness for charitable causes throughout Indiana by partnering with community-minded IU student-athletes who choose to use their platform and influence to amplify the philanthropic work that helps communities thrive. Your donation to Hoosiers For Good impacts IU student-athletes, local charities, and our community. In making your donation, you can specify which of IU’s 24 Division I sports your donation impacts or choose to donate to all sports. The donor’s matching contribution will be directed to make the most immediate and dramatic impact.

Hoosiers Connect, meanwhile, offers two ways to get involved in NIL. First, it provides an avenue for individual businesses to amplify their commercial brands through NIL sponsorships with IU student-athletes. Second, it offers an opportunity for individuals and businesses to sign up for annual memberships that support IU men’s basketball and football, and include exclusive perks and experiences. Payments toward memberships can be made monthly or annually. The donor will match business partnerships and payments made toward memberships.

The anonymous donor is giving all IU fans and supporters an unprecedented opportunity to support Hoosiers For Good and Hoosiers Connect, and in turn impact area charities, businesses, and IU Athletics. Donate now to Hoosiers For Good. Sign up for Hoosiers Connect memberships and learn about individual business agreements.

About Hoosiers For Good

The mission of Hoosiers For Good is to raise awareness for charitable causes throughout Indiana—by partnering local charities with community-minded IU student athletes who choose to use their platform and influence to amplify the philanthropic work that helps our community thrive. For more information, visit www.HoosiersForGood.org.

Follow on social: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Donate now: Hoosiers For Good Inc. has 501(c)3 status and all donations are tax deductible.

About Hoosiers Connect

Indiana nonprofit Hoosiers Connect forms compliant advertising sponsorship agreements between commercial brands and Indiana University (IU) athletes. As a liaison between business leaders and IU athletes, Hoosiers Connect helps commercial brands generate awareness using IU athletes’ name, image, and likeness (NIL). For more information, visit www.HoosiersConnect.com. Hoosiers Connect is not pursuing tax-exempt status and does not accept donations from the public.

Follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.