CEO & Founder of TriLinc Global Gloria Nelund Joins AI for the Planet Advisory Board: A New Alliance to Help Artificial Intelligence (AI) Achieve Its Potential to Support Climate Change Efforts at Scale

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloria Nelund, CEO & Founder of TriLinc Global, has joined AI for the Planet Advisory Board, a newly formed neutral and international alliance to be led by Startup Inside, with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and BCG GAMMA as knowledge partners. “We are excited to be a part of this new global alliance which will help AI achieve its potential to support climate change efforts at scale as well as establish a global platform to identify the top uses of AI in addressing climate change,” stated Ms. Nelund.

Climate change causes, and will continue to cause, major impacts on environmental, social, and economic systems around the globe. Mitigation efforts, including achieving net zero emissions by 2050 are needed to limit global temperature rise and its repercussions. Adaptation and resilience efforts are also a critical global priority, as they can help minimize the harm resulting from elevated global temperatures – resulting in the preservation of not just the environment but also human lives and livelihoods. Applying AI to climate challenges provides a vital way to make meaningful change at this critical moment. AI for the Planet will build a multidisciplinary and diverse coalition of AI and climate leaders to drive concrete and measurable action. This alliance will tackle these challenges by establishing a global platform to identify the top uses of AI in addressing climate change, select and champion the most promising climate AI solutions, and ensure that these solutions can achieve impact at scale. The other collaborators in the alliance are the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the UN Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT) and the AI for Good Foundation.

“The potential of AI to lessen climate change is huge. We want to find the best AI climate change solutions worldwide and accelerate their adoption and scale across the Global North and Global South,” said Damien Gromier, founder of AI for the Planet and CEO & cofounder of Startup Inside.

Over the next 12 months, AI for the Planet’s plans include publishing a report analyzing the use cases for AI in climate change, launching a call for solutions to identify and support promising innovations in climate AI, and organizing a global conference to drive further action. To learn more, please visit AI for the planet website https://aifortheplanet.org/en/

TriLinc Global is a female-founded, -owned and -led impact investing fund sponsor with a mission to link market-rate returns, positive impact, and scalable solutions. Through its registered investment advisor subsidiaries, TriLinc Global has invested over $1 billion in private debt globally and seeks to demonstrate the power of the capital markets in helping solve some of the world’s pressing socioeconomic and environmental challenges. TriLinc global funds provide growth-stage loans and trade finance to established and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”), primarily in select developing economies where access to affordable capital is limited. SMEs must demonstrate the ability to pay market rates, pass TriLinc Global’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) screens, and commit to tracking and reporting on self-identified impact metrics. TriLinc complements its global macroeconomic portfolio organization and management with investment services from experienced deal origination partners that have established track records in target asset-classes and geographies, and access to a high-quality investment pipeline.