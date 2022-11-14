MANSCAPED® and Pete Davidson Celebrate the Season in New Holiday Campaign, Complete with Trimmings Like You’ve Never Seen Before

May your holiday season be merry, bright, and trimmed just right. You deserve only the best. (Photo: Willie Petersen)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This holiday season, expect good trimmings of great joy. MANSCAPED®, the global leader in men’s grooming, and Pete Davidson, the company’s previously announced Brand Partner, today debut the next installment of this much-acclaimed partnership with the launch of their holiday campaign. Anchored by an original ad starring the comedian and co-starring his own mother, Amy Davidson – an undoubted media darling herself – the spot is the perfect combination of heartwarming, hilarious, and holidays. We'd be remiss not to mention the third co-star by way of an off-screen but not-so-secret Santa, who leaves his mark after tidying up his chestnuts. Intrigued? Read on...

“This spot speaks volumes about the true nature of the partnership between Pete Davidson and MANSCAPED. In a funny but authentic way, it shows how we ended up coming together,” said Marcelo Kertész, Chief Marketing Officer of MANSCAPED. “Not many people know, but in real life it was Pete’s mom, Amy, that introduced him to the brand, giving him a Lawn Mower as a holiday gift. We just had to add the Santa cameo to it — a comedic spin on art, once again, imitating life.”

Set on Christmas morning, the festive feature, aptly titled “Season’s Groomings,” opens with Pete joining his mom in their living room decked out in the Davidson’s holiday décor. Think: piles of presents, twinkling lights, embroidered stockings hung by the fireplace, and classic holiday melodies chiming in the background. While dressed in the merriest of pajamas and cozied up on the couch, Amy hands Pete her final gift for her favorite son, The Performance Package 4.0, of course.

When Pete opens the package, however, he notices The Lawn Mower® 4.0 trimmer is missing from the kit. He soon finds the tool, along with a handwritten note wishing him a cryptic “Smooth New Year,” situated next to remnants of milk and cookies left out for Santa. Under the dessert plate, Pete discovers not only a pile of curly white hair, but a trail of these trimmings leading to the fireplace. Realizing whose hair is sprinkled around the house, an immediately horrified Pete yelps while simultaneously dropping the plate and note to the floor.

Who would have thought sweet ol’ Santa would be on the naughty list this year? Luckily, thanks to MANSCAPED’s SkinSafe™ technology, we can assure you St. Nick made it out nick-free.

Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED, added: “Pete is such a talented comedian. He not only brings an elevated approach to humor throughout our collaborations, but a sense of modern masculinity that so closely aligns with our whole brand ethos. Men are often stigmatized for being vulnerable or placing priority on their well-being, but we're out here saying that's no longer the case. MANSCAPED is steadfast in encouraging men to just be themselves, and Pete's charisma and quiet confidence embody this belief so well.”

Launched today, this must-watch Pete x MANSCAPED commercial is available for your viewing pleasure on MANSCAPED’s YouTube channel, social media accounts, national TV and streaming. Season’s Groomings!

Credits:

This production came to life on behalf of the team at MANSCAPED: Marcelo Kertész (Chief Marketing Officer), Henry Arlander (VP of Integrated Creative), Jessica Holmes (Executive Producer), Chris Gronau (Director of Brand Response Content), and Andrew Nackerud (Copywriter) in collaboration with writer/comedian Dave Sirus. Additional contributors include Production Company ArtClass with Director Ryan Ebner, and Photographer Willie Petersen.

