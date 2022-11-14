Mubadala Capital is the Latest Global Investor to Join the Constellation Consortium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capital Constellation (“Constellation”), the innovative venture among leading institutional asset owners in Europe, North America and the Gulf, today announced that Mubadala Capital, the global asset management firm, has joined the Constellation consortium following the addition of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which was announced last month.

Mubadala Capital, which manages c. $17 billion in aggregate across its own balance sheet investments and in third-party capital vehicles on behalf of institutional investors for its Private Equity, Venture Capital and Brazil-focused strategies, is the tenth investor to join the Constellation consortium, and the fifth new relationship within the last twelve months.

Constellation is a collaborative asset owner network with capital and expertise from some of the world’s premier institutional investors. Managed by alternative investment manager Wafra Inc. (“Wafra”), Constellation deploys a private equity strategy, providing growth capital to private alternative asset management firms, creating financial solutions through structured investments and strategic value creation for those asset management firms while generating multiple sources of value for Constellation’s asset owner partners.

“We are thrilled to have Mubadala Capital join Constellation as a new preeminent global relationship. Mubadala Capital’s disciplined and institutionalized process of evaluating investment opportunities serves as a strong endorsement of Constellation,” said Daniel Adamson, President of Constellation and a Senior Managing Director at Wafra.

“Constellation presents an attractive investment thesis accompanied by a compelling track record and the opportunity to engage with a diverse set of highly respected global investors. We’re excited to be joining the Constellation network and look forward to seeing the partnership continue to grow,” said Fatima Al Noaimi, Co-Head of Mubadala Capital Solutions.

Founded in 2018, Constellation and its affiliated entities have grown into a multi-billion-dollar investment platform with partners spanning six countries on three continents whose aggregate assets under management total nearly $2 trillion. Mubadala Capital will be joining the Constellation Strategic Committee, a body of representatives from Constellation’s asset owner partners that meets quarterly and provides guidance and counsel, while seeking to maximize network benefits and peer engagement.

About Capital Constellation

Founded and advised by Wafra and created in partnership with a select group of institutional asset owners, Capital Constellation is an innovative venture among global investors, designed as a collaborative asset owner platform with significant capital and expertise from some of the world’s premier institutional investors. Capital Constellation pursues a private equity strategy that provides growth capital to private alternative asset management firms, believing that the ability to partner with talented investment teams can create aligned, substantial and lasting benefits for both asset owners and asset managers. For more information, please visit: www.capitalconstellation.com.

About Wafra Inc.

Wafra is a global alternative asset manager with approximately $32 billion of assets under management. Funds advised by Wafra have formed 25 strategic partnerships with both growth and established alternative asset managers. By providing flexible and accretive capital solutions and focusing on the long term, Wafra aligns with and invests in high-quality investment management teams. Headquartered in New York, Wafra and its affiliates have additional offices in London, Kuwait and Bermuda. For more information, please visit www.wafra.com.