CBTS deploys Ribbon Connect to streamline delivery of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading provider of communications, cloud, infrastructure, and consulting services for enterprise organizations worldwide, announces that it is leveraging Ribbon Connect to deploy Microsoft’s Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams solution, enabling organizations to accelerate the deployment of Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams. With its Ribbon partnership, CBTS is at the forefront of empowering businesses to transition from legacy office phone systems to a fully digital engagement model on Microsoft Teams and the Microsoft Phone System.

Ribbon Connect's pre-assembled API integration, implementation, and portal-based administration tools enable CBTS to move faster in deploying Microsoft Teams and deliver a better and more secure user experience for employees and customers.

" By deploying Ribbon Connect, customers can take advantage of that investment to fully leverage the Microsoft Teams digital engagement model via Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams," said Tony King, VP & Principal, CBTS Communications Practice. " The Ribbon partnership enables us to deliver a better Teams and telecom experience than our competition, supporting our goal of being the top service provider for organizations making the transition to Microsoft Teams."

“ Adding Phone System services to Microsoft Teams is a key opportunity for service providers. CBTS enjoys a well-deserved reputation as a telecom leader and innovator and this deployment further cements that reputation, enabling them to accelerate their time to market and keep ahead of the competition by embracing self-service portals and digital workflows,” said Tony Scarfo, Ribbon’s Executive Vice President, Cloud and Edge Business Unit. “ We’re proud of our longstanding business partnership and of their decision to trust Ribbon to expand their Microsoft Teams offerings.”

Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams is an operator-managed service for interconnection between Teams and telephony services, designed to simplify Teams users’ access to telephony services. The solution helps position Microsoft Phone System services as a replacement for traditional telephony services and other cloud Unified Communications offerings. Operator Connect Accelerator for Microsoft Teams enables service providers to engage with an authorized Microsoft ecosystem partner and gain access to the integration tools, services offerings and professional services that help them jump-start their Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams deployments.

About CBTS

CBTS serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions—including Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cyber Security, Unified Communications, and Infrastructure Solutions—that drive business outcomes, improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, and reduce costs for its clients. CBTS is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Modern Work and holds an Advanced Specialization in Calling for Microsoft Teams.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP, and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security, analytics tools, and IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

For more information, please visit cbts.com.