42Crunch Becomes a Member of OWASP to Advance API Security

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--42Crunch is pleased to announce our corporate membership of the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP), a worldwide not-for-profit charitable organization focused on improving the security of software. At 42Crunch we have always been inspired by OWASP’s role as an enabler of the global security professional community. Our membership allows us to support OWASP projects while also allowing us to help shape the direction of the OWASP community.

Some of our favorite OWASP projects include:

Juice Shop - an intentionally insecure web application that can be used in security training and validation

API Security - focuses on strategies and solutions to understand and mitigate the unique vulnerabilities and security risks of Application Programming Interfaces

We will also be working with several regional OWASP chapters in the USA and EMEA.

"OWASP is excited to have 42Crunch join us as a corporate member" stated Andrew van der Stock, Executive Director of the OWASP Foundation. "API Security is one of the key application security trust boundaries that must be secured. 42Crunch is a leader in the field of API security globally and is an active contributor to the community’s knowledge of this space. We look forward to their contribution and participation in OWASP and our industry, especially regarding the specific requirements around the OWASP API Top 10."

"All of us at 42Crunch are excited to support the critical work of OWASP as a Corporate Member," said Jacques Declas, CEO of 42Crunch, "Our existing initiatives with the DevSecOps’ communities through our apisecurity.io newsletter and developer API security marketplace tools will now be complemented by our involvement with OWASP. The exponential adoption of APIs over the past decade has seen a huge upsurge in the sheer volume of API attacks. Our collaboration with OWASP will help increase the industry’s awareness of the need to secure APIs at every stage of their lifecycle.”

About OWASP

The OWASP Foundation came online on December 1, 2001. It was established as a not-for-profit charitable organization in the United States on April 21, 2004, to ensure the ongoing availability and support for our work at OWASP. OWASP is an international organization and the OWASP Foundation supports OWASP efforts around the world. OWASP is an open community dedicated to enabling organizations to conceive, develop, acquire, operate, and maintain applications that can be trusted. All of the OWASP tools, documents, forums, and chapters are free and open to anyone interested in improving application security. Please visit www.owasp.org.

About 42Crunch

42Crunch provides continuous API security to protect the digital business. Our unique developer-first API security platform enables developers to build and automate security into their API development pipeline and gives security teams full visibility and control of security policy enforcement throughout the API lifecycle. Deployed by Global 2500 enterprises and over 500,000 developers worldwide, 42Crunch enables a seamless DevSecOps experience to reduce governance costs and accelerate the rollout of secure APIs. Visit https://42crunch.com to learn more and sign up to the industry’s #1 online API Security community newsletter at https://APIsecurity.io.