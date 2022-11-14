Acxiom Joins Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Most Trusted Enterprise Cloud Marketplace, to Transform Personalized Experiences at Scale for Consumer Brands

CONWAY, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acxiom®, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences, today announced it has joined the Salesforce AppExchange Genie Collection, empowering brands to better understand their customers, drive personalization at scale and unlock new opportunities that accelerate business growth. Brands today are expected to know their customers, anticipate their needs, and engage in ways that are personalized, relevant, and contextual. A data-first approach is key to meeting these expectations, and Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP), powered by Genie, enables brands to create a single source of truth to allow more intelligent, actionable, and humanized moments throughout the customer journey.

Directly integrated with Salesforce, Acxiom’s Data Enhancement for CDP app is currently available on AppExchange. Using the app, advertisers can leverage Acxiom’s privacy-safe touchpoint data to quickly identify and build high-value audiences for maximum cost-efficient engagement. As a result, brands can realize significantly improved performance and business outcomes of their marketing initiatives, ensuring accelerated results on their CDP investment. Additionally, as part of the AppExchange Genie Collection, partners can now actualize the power of data with the world’s #1 CRM platform – across sales, service, marketing, loyalty, commerce, and external data sources – to accelerate business growth.

"Acxiom's decades-long experience in privacy-compliant data services and identity management offers Salesforce clients expertise other partners can't bring to the table," said David Skinner, Chief Strategy Officer. "Marketers using Acxiom's Data Enhancement for CDP app can increase their advertising efforts' precision and predictive power and improve campaign response rates. Doing so will help them get in-market faster, reduce marketing costs and maximize their ROI on the Salesforce platform."

“Salesforce is thrilled that Acxiom has joined the AppExchange Genie Collection,” said Woodson Martine, EVP and GM of AppExchange. “A data-first approach and a single source of truth have never been more important for brands to deliver on customer expectations in today’s digital world. We can’t wait to see how the innovations from Acxiom will help our customers to achieve success in an increasingly competitive environment and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

About AppExchange

AppExchange is the most trusted enterprise cloud marketplace of more than 7,000 apps and experts that help customers to solve their business challenges across industries, products, and use-cases. With more than 10 million app installs, AppExchange empowers customers to find, try, and buy proven, pre-built and customizable apps, and certified consultants who understand their business. Today, 90% of the Fortune 500 use AppExchange apps and 91% of all Salesforce customers use at least one AppExchange app.

About Acxiom

Acxiom is a customer intelligence company that provides data-driven solutions to enable the world’s best marketers to better understand their customers to create better experiences and business growth. A leader in customer data management, identity, and the ethical use of data for more than 50 years, Acxiom now helps thousands of clients and partners around the globe work together to create millions of better customer experiences, every day. Acxiom is a registered trademark of Acxiom LLC and is part of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG). For more information, visit Acxiom.com.

