Tractor Supply Partners with Country Music Star Lainey Wilson to Launch Inaugural “Emerging Artist Program” and Elevate Next Generation of Country Music Talent

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced breakout country music star and two-time CMA winner Lainey Wilson as its newest Brand Ambassador to shine a light on emerging country artists and highlight the brand’s commitment to and passion for “Life Out Here.”

To kick off the partnership, Tractor Supply debuted a TikTok-style TV ad during the season five premiere of Paramount Network’s hit series Yellowstone, which also included Wilson’s acting debut. The spot is inspired by Tractor Supply’s dedication to “Life Out Here” and features Wilson’s latest release Live Off from her new album Bell Bottom Country. In the new ad, viewers see footage of Wilson from her childhood and present day, showing how she lives Life Out Here and the many ways it impacts her music. From riding horses and playing in fields to campfires and playing music surrounded by family and friends, the creative authentically represents Wilson’s lifestyle that serves as inspiration for her songs.

Tractor Supply will partner with Wilson to support up-and-coming musicians with the launch of an Emerging Artist Program in 2023. The yearlong program will be curated by Wilson who will be joined by several other established country music artists to serve as mentors and help launch the careers of rising artists and their songs inspired by Life Out Here. As curator, Wilson will advise and play an active role in launching and executing the overall program. Together with Tractor Supply, the artists will begin the search to discover unrecognized musicians and songwriters nationwide and influence the next generation of country music stars.

“From small-town aspiring songwriter to the fastest-rising star in country music, Lainey is the perfect mentor, advocate and spokesperson for Tractor Supply and our Emerging Artist Program,” said Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. “Growing up in a small farming community and becoming the most nominated artist at this year’s CMA Awards, Lainey is the definition of Life Out Here. We’re incredibly excited to partner with Lainey and a small group of rising country music artists to create a path and platform for these voices and songs to be heard.”

Wilson and Tractor Supply will collaborate on and activate numerous executions and events over the next year including social media content, fan experiences and more. Additional details on the Emerging Artist Program and how to participate will be announced in early 2023.

“Growing up on a farm in Louisiana made a lasting impact on the outdoor-loving country-hearted woman I am today,” said Wilson. “I’m honored to be named Tractor Supply’s newest Brand Ambassador and to have the opportunity to curate the Emerging Artist Program. They truly understand who I am at my core and the Life Out Here lifestyle that is so important to me.”

As part of Tractor Supply’s ongoing commitment to supporting country music, the company has successfully completed the first year of its bespoke Black Card program, designed to identify and engage with artists including Wilson who authentically live the Life Out Here lifestyle. Tractor Supply will continue to add three to five new artists to the program each year. In addition, Tractor Supply has a longstanding partnership with country superstar Miranda Lambert on the MuttNation Foundation pet line and her commitment to animal welfare.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With 50,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 2,027 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com. In October 2022, Tractor Supply acquired 81 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 24, 2022, the Company operated 180 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

About Lainey Wilson

CMA 2022 Female Vocalist of the Year, CMA 2022 New Artist of the Year, and ACM’s 2022 New Female Artist of the Year, Lainey Wilson has earned the enthusiasm of the industry. Having been named to nearly every “Artist to Watch” list, being crowned Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021,” and earning CMT’s 2022 “Breakout Artist of the Year” honor, the Louisiana native is one of Nashville’s hottest and most buzzed-about new artists. Landing her first No. 1 with her PLATINUM Certified ACM Song of the Year “Things A Man Oughta Know,” nearly 10 years to the day after leaving her small farming community in a camper trailer to chase her dreams, she has won over legions of fans with her signature Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, which blends traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare. A prolific and sought-after songwriter (having co-writer credits on songs by artists including Luke Combs, Flatland Calvary and more), Lainey is a fresh, fierce voice in Nashville, delivering CMA nominated album of the year with her label debut, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’. With a rockstar stage presence, her artistry has taken her across the globe, performing for sold-out crowds throughout the US, UK, and Germany with notable names like Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, HARDY, Jason Aldean, Ashley McBryde, and more. After topping the country radio charts for a second time with the two-week No. 1 hit, “Never Say Never” with Cole Swindell, her current single “Heart Like a Truck” and HARDY collaboration “wait in the truck” are Top 20 and climbing. Her new album, “Bell Bottom Country,” is out now and currently #12 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. She can currently be seen starring in Season 5 of the hit series, “Yellowstone,” and was recently named “Tractor Supply Brand Ambassador,” adding to her growing list of endeavors.