THRIVE | Coworking Partners with The League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THRIVE | Coworking, a flexible workspace solution with a commitment to philanthropy and community involvement, today announced the company has joined The League of Extraordinary Coworking Spaces (LExC). A coalition of more than 100 international coworking spaces, LExC fosters meaningful connections among coworking communities around the world, and will provide THRIVE members access to coworking locations from San Francisco to Sydney, São Paulo to Southampton.

LExC is a unique network of coworking spaces with common standards of excellence. All LExC spaces are evaluated using highly competitive criteria including member experience, space design, operating model, diversity, accessibility and community engagement. After a thorough application process and leadership vote, THRIVE | Coworking was accepted as a LExC member. THRIVE shares best practices with other LExC members. As the company grows its boutique network of operators the THRIVE team benefits with access to an industry-leading group of peers.

“Our hand-picked spaces represent the best that coworking has to offer and we are thrilled to add THRIVE | Coworking to the mix,” said Meagan Slavin, LExC’s current president and operator of 25N Coworking. “LExC spaces are where quality, accessibility, and passion meet to foster communities that value connection and innovation.”

As a member of LExC, THRIVE | Coworking will gain consistent exposure to key industry leaders, as well as networking opportunities with boutique operators who have a complementary coworking philosophy. THRIVE | Coworking’s membership will now have access to international locations, with LExC members receiving reciprocal privileges at THRIVE. Additionally, as part of its enterprise strategy, THRIVE | Coworking will be able to broaden its reach to achieve its long-term strategy of 500 locations in five years. The relationship also strengthens its ability to partner with Fortune 1000 companies to create bespoke remote, flexible workhubs for their employees — all complete with the workplace culture and purpose THRIVE has instilled in its values-based operation.

“We are excited to be part of the LExC community and appreciate their thoroughly vetted process where only the best coworking spaces get in, often by referral only,” said Co-founder and CEO of THRIVE, Ramon Gonzalez. “Exposure to other like-minded industry operators, specifically other boutique founders who are doing it right and want to grow their network of spaces, is so important. Especially as more and more employees are demanding a hybrid work experience.”

Besides corporate access to an industry-leading peer group of more than 30 coworking brands around the world, membership grants all THRIVE | Coworking members reciprocal use of LExC coworking spaces in some 60 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, Africa and South America.

THRIVE’s purpose-driven coworking spaces are designed for anyone looking for a new way to work — where you can be connected, not alone, in a professional, inspiring, collaborative and fun atmosphere. THRIVE also works with companies to create the hybrid work locations they need, exactly where they want them — with all the amenities, convenience and culture employees expect, located in vibrant, walkable neighborhoods, close to shops and restaurants.

THRIVE drives local business by partnering with neighborhood retailers who offer discounts on dining and services to coworking members, as well as anyone who participates in THRIVE | Initiative, the company’s 501(c)(3) micro-donation platform. The THRIVE | Initiative app rounds up credit or debit card purchases to the nearest dollar amount and lets users donate the difference directly to a locally participating charity. It is expected to be available this year.

About LExC

Founded in 2011, LExC is the largest network of flexible office space providers in the world. LExC was formed to showcase the best that the coworking industry has to offer. By demonstrating global industry benchmarks of quality, each LExC member demonstrates the highest standard of service based on member experience, space design, diversity, accessibility and community engagement.

About THRIVE

THRIVE | Coworking and the 501(c)(3) THRIVE | Initiative — collectively known as THRIVE — are a groundbreaking workplace/social engagement concept that melds stylish, conveniently located coworking spaces with philanthropy and community involvement. Partnering with civic and economic-development leaders, THRIVE helps stimulate local economies, driving business to nearby retailers.

THRIVE | Coworking

Provides freelancers, entrepreneurs and enterprises a remote workspace for the contemporary, hybrid workforce. The curated culture features scheduled events and outings, 24/7/365 access, and monthly catered meals and happy hours in vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Global private-equity and real estate asset-management group 33 Degrees invested to open 500 THRIVE locations throughout the United States and Canada, enabling THRIVE to now serve enterprises struggling with their hybrid model and to acquire coworking operators who wish to exit or scale with THRIVE.

THRIVE | Initiative

THRIVE | Initiative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps charities, enterprises and communities thrive through the power of generosity. It does this by raising awareness of important causes, energizing corporate philanthropic cultures, and inspiring people to do good through service, giving, and shopping locally.