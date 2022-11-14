Blaize and J-Squared Announce a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI-enabled Ruggedized Computer Solutions in Extreme Environments

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize® and J-Squared Technologies Inc., a global leader in providing ruggedized computing hardware solutions, have entered into a strategic partnership enabling the distribution of the Blaize® Graph Streaming Processor (GSP®) Architecture Hardware and Software Technologies.

"In many industries, SWaP-C (Size, Weight, and Power – Cost) has become a critical - if not top - priority. Our mission is to educate ourselves on technologies that can meet these demanding requirements and provide exceptional performance. Blaize's products check these boxes. Their GSP architecture makes it possible to deliver AI solutions at the edge efficiently and cost-effectively. With our worldwide distribution capability, this partnership enables both Blaize and J-Squared to address a growing market need," said Jeff Gibson, CEO and Founder of J-Squared.

J-Squared is a global leader in providing ruggedized hardware systems and support that meet and exceed MIL-standard requirements for harsh environments in the military, aerospace, mining, transportation, and energy sectors. With multiple form factors, Blaize brings a new class of programmability and efficiency benefits of its GSP architecture to embedded systems. The small form factor SoM is ideal for rugged and challenging environments and embedded systems that need an extended temperature range experienced in harsh environments.

"Blaize’s tightly coupled software and hardware deliver an end-to-end efficient, usable AI edge workflow providing solutions demanded by ruggedized environments," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO and Co-founder of Blaize." Providing our architectural solution and collaborating with J Squared reinforces their commitment to delivering best-in-class ruggedized computing hardware solutions."

About J Squared:

J-Squared Technologies Inc. has over 30 years of experience supporting and supplying the North American electronics marketplace. J-Squared specializes in the following ruggedized markets: Aerospace, Energy, Industrial, Military, Mining, and Transportation. Each of our divisions offers specific skills and services to address our customers’ product lifecycle requirements; from conceptualization, design, build and test to long-term in-service product support.

Our technical sales force, with a deep understanding of industry-leading products, works closely with our customers’ engineering and operations group to understand and provide solutions to their technical and performance needs. Our core principle to exceed customer expectations, combined with our focus on continuous improvement, has resulted in extensive success across multiple industries and markets.

For more information, visit our website (www.jsquared.com) and follow our LinkedIn (J-Squared).

About Blaize:

Blaize is a leading provider of a proprietary purpose-built, full-stack hardware architecture and low-code/no-code software platform that enables edge AI processing solutions at the network’s edge for computing in multiple large and rapidly-growing markets — automotive, mobility, retail, security, industrial automation, medical devices, and many others. Blaize’s novel solution solves the technical problem that edge AI processing requires across those verticals — very low latency and high thermal and power efficiency — which previously relied on retrofitting sub-optimized AI solutions designed more for data centers and the cloud. Blaize has previously raised over $180MM from strategic investors such as DENSO, Daimler, Magna, and Samsung, and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, and others. With headquarters in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has teams in San Jose (CA) and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Manila (Philippines), and Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), with 300+ employees worldwide. www.blaize.com. Follow Blaize on Twitter (@blaizeinc) and LinkedIn (Blaize).