HPE Asset Upcycling Services Chosen by Yahoo! JAPAN for Sustainable Reuse of IT Assets

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Yahoo! JAPAN has chosen HPE Asset Upcycling Services to ensure end-of-use hardware gets refurbished and reused wherever possible, to meet its sustainability goals.

Yahoo! JAPAN provides internet services to approximately 86 million users. In order to deliver a state-of-the-art user experience the company is constantly modernizing its technology environment. Yahoo! JAPAN pledges to be carbon neutral and pursues an environmentally responsible cycle of IT asset upgrade and refresh. The company is fully committed to sustainable social and environmental development and needed a trusted partner who could meet its stringent security requirements from a technology perspective.

Yahoo! JAPAN selected HPE Asset Upcycling services to process end-of-use hardware, including storage and servers across multiple brands, and send for secure refurbishment. This service is part of HPE’s full range of solutions to help customers modernize multi-generational IT estates, extend the life of legacy systems and associated software, and extract value from end-of-use technology.

“Yahoo! JAPAN’s mission is to harness the power of information to establish Japan as the most convenient country in the world, and provide services in a socially responsible way for a sustainable society,” said Norihiro Hattori, EVP, corporate officer, CIO, Yahoo! JAPAN. “We’re thrilled to be working with HPE to accelerate our efforts in reducing environmental impact. The HPE Circular Economy report will give us the reuse and recycle details for the products we send back, allowing us to track our progress on carbon emission avoidance.”

Yahoo! JAPAN wanted to ensure the secure disposal of its end-of-use devices and the HPE offering covers every step of the upcycling process, including device collection and high security logistics services. These services were also augmented for Yahoo! JAPAN to include lockable cages and sealed trucks with GPS tracking and route reporting to ensure all data are kept secure throughout the entire process.

“Having securely overwritten well over one exabyte of data last year, HPE fully understands the importance of secure disposal of technology and data for customers like Yahoo! JAPAN,” said Hirokazu Mochizuki, senior vice president and managing director for HPE Japan. “This, coupled with our joint commitment to sustainability and technology reuse wherever possible, makes HPE the perfect partner for Yahoo! JAPAN. We are proud to be the partner in this journey to deliver an enriched user experience whilst advancing its sustainability agenda.”

In 2021, HPE received over three million assets from customers and approximately 85% of these assets were reused, with the resulting revenue being shared with customers increasing investment capacity for new projects. For more information about HPE Financial Services solutions, please see: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/services/asset-lifecycle.html

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organisations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com