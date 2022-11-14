‘Tis the Season! Amazon Invites Customers to Shop Some of the Deepest Discounts on the Most Popular Brands of the Year During Its 48-Hour Black Friday Event

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon announced today that millions of deals at a variety of price points worldwide will be available during its 48-hour Black Friday event starting on Thursday, November 24. Customers will be able to save on must-have items across categories, including toys, electronics, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices, and find unbelievable prices on select products from popular brands like Moroccanoil, Peter Thomas Roth, and Drybar hair care products, De'Longhi Espresso Machines, and everyday essentials from Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day.

Seasonal Joy Starts with the Best Black Friday Deals

Below is a sneak peek of some of the best deals available. Shop the Black Friday 48-hour deal event from November 24-25 at amazon.com/blackfriday, on the Amazon shopping app, or by asking, “Alexa, what are my deals?” Customers should check back often for surprise deals that will drop every 30 minutes during select periods throughout the two-day event.

Save up to 50% on select lingerie and underwear from Savage X Fenty with Rihanna

Save 50% on Amazon Collection diamond solitaire stud earrings

Save up to 45% on select Sweaty Betty apparel

Save up to 40% on select laptops, desktops, and monitors from HP and Dell.

Save up to 40% on the NordicTrack S22i Studio Cycle

Save up to 30% off select Peloton accessories and apparel

Save up to 30% on Imagikids apparel, including brands like Disney, Marvel, and CoComelon

Save up to 30% on De'Longhi Espresso Machines

Save up to 30% on select premium haircare products from Rusk, Pureology, R+Co, Drybar, Moroccanoil, and ColorWoW

Save up to 30% on select premium beauty products from Mario Badescu, OPI, Bioderma, and Jack Black

Save up to 30% on select toys from Play-Doh, Transformers, and Nerf

Save up to 30% on select YETI drinkware

Save on select kitchen products from brands like Cosori, KitchenAid, Ninja, and Vitamix

Save on living room furniture, mattresses, beds, and more from brands like Ashley Furniture, Christopher Knight, Casper, and ZINUS

Start Shopping Now! Unwrap Top Deals Leading Up to Black Friday

The cheer starts here! Customers can shop early amazing deals, including the Deal of the Day, before the Black Friday shopping event begins.

Save up to 70% on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo Show 15, Echo Dot (5th Gen), Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids, Echo Studio, and Echo Auto

Save up to 60% on select Ring devices and bundles including Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and Ring Stick Up Cam

Save up to 50% on Amazon Fire TV devices including Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series, Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Save up to $100 on Fitbit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and scales

Save up to 30% on select licensed FIFA World Cup Gear

Save up to 30% on select Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses

Save up to 30% on select Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage

Save 25% on Carhartt Rain Defender® Special Edition Hoodies

Save up to 25% on Koolaburra by UGG Shoes

Save up to $70 on Meta Quest 2 and get two games for free

Save $10 on Xbox controllers

Amazon is Taking the Guesswork Out of Gifting

Find expert recommendations on must-have products from influencers, like Charli D’ Amelio, and the always popular Oprah’s Favorite Things list. Customers can also find everything they need for gifting and gathering from across Amazon’s popular selection of holiday gift guides, including Small Business, Home, Fashion, Electronics, and the Holiday Toy List. Amazon is making it easier than ever to find the perfect gift at a variety of price points.

Most Loved Stocking Stuffers Under $10 – Back this year, find amazing stocking stuffers under $10, like the e.l.f. SKIN Daily Hydration Moisturizer, the Fronnor Facial Ice Roller, Jonathan Adler dog collars, Vital Proteins electrolyte powder, and the Bob Ross by the numbers one-of-a-kind mini art set.

– Back this year, find amazing stocking stuffers under $10, like the e.l.f. SKIN Daily Hydration Moisturizer, the Fronnor Facial Ice Roller, Jonathan Adler dog collars, Vital Proteins electrolyte powder, and the Bob Ross by the numbers one-of-a-kind mini art set. Most-Wanted Gifts for Teens under $25 – We have all the things teens are asking for this year at prices you’ll love, like the retro smiley face slippers, DASH Mini Waffle Press, and Honest Beauty’s Get It Together 10-Shade Eyeshadow Palette.

– We have all the things teens are asking for this year at prices you’ll love, like the retro smiley face slippers, DASH Mini Waffle Press, and Honest Beauty’s Get It Together 10-Shade Eyeshadow Palette. Electronics Under $100 – Tech gifts on a budget? We’ve got you covered with top brands at a great price, like JBL speakers, the Kodak wireless mobile printer, select SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds, and the Ring Video Doorbell with 1080p HD video.

Even More Ways to Ring in Savings this Season

Looking for more ways to save this holiday season? Amazon offers a variety of affordable options to help shoppers confidently check off their whole gift list.

Save More with Gift Cards: This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit.

This Black Friday through Cyber Monday, Amazon customers will have access to Lightning Deals and promotional credit offers by purchasing gift cards from top brands such as Nordstrom and Uber. With a qualifying purchase, customers will receive 20% instant savings or up to $15 in Amazon promotional credit. Shop with Prime - CHASE Ultimate Rewards Prime: This holiday season, eligible Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards November 24 -28 on Amazon.com. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate offer.

This holiday season, eligible Prime members can get 50% off purchases, saving up to $20 that can be spent over one or multiple transactions, when paying with Chase Ultimate Rewards November 24 -28 on Amazon.com. Visit amazon.com/chaseoffer to check eligibility and activate offer. Save on Take-Out: The holidays bring the perfect opportunity to order in and cozy up to entertainment with friends and loved ones. With access every day to unlimited streaming of movies and series on Prime Video, Prime members in the U.S. can also get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. This deal is available November 25-28 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, available at amazon.com/grubhub.

The holidays bring the perfect opportunity to order in and cozy up to entertainment with friends and loved ones. With access every day to unlimited streaming of movies and series on Prime Video, Prime members in the U.S. can also get $10 off a Grubhub order over $25 using the code GiveMe10. This deal is available November 25-28 and can only be used once. Prime members must be signed up for the existing free, one-year Grubhub+ membership trial, available at amazon.com/grubhub. Set Up Personalized Deal Notifications: Customers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit amazon.com/dealalerts on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once the Black Friday event begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Customers can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit amazon.com/dealalerts on the Amazon app between now and the event to create deal alerts. Once the Black Friday event begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals. Stock Up and Save in the Prime Section: Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Prime members save 25% when they spend $50 on select everyday essentials from Amazon brands’ Stock Up & Save program, helping them prepare for holiday entertaining.

About Amazon

