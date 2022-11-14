Photos of the Official Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet Partner Pokémon Debut at Nintendo NY Store Are Available on Business Wire’s Website

In this photo provided by Nintendo of America, Anthony C. of New York chooses Sprigatito as his partner Pokémon for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the newest entries in the Pokémon RPG series, where players may explore a wide-open world at their own pace and traverse land, water and air. The games launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of the launch of the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nov. 18, the partner Pokémon (Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly) made their official stateside debut this past Friday, Nov. 11, at Nintendo New York in Rockefeller Plaza. Trainers that missed their first appearance may also catch them at the midnight launch at Nintendo New York on Friday, Nov. 18. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are the newest entries in the Pokémon RPG series, where players may explore freely in a richly expressed open world.