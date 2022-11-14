The Majority of Americans (64.2%) Report They Need Help When It Comes to Holiday Gifting, According to Snappy

The Wrap Up: Snappy's 2022 Holiday Gift Report uncovers how Americans are planning for their holiday shopping, budgeting, and delivering gifts this year. The industry report also explores how Americans are thinking about sharing and showcasing personal gratitude and kindness during the season of giving.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Snappy, the all-in-one gifting company, releases findings from The Wrap Up: Snappy’s 2022 Holiday Gift Report, providing an in-depth look at the state of gifting attitudes and spending this holiday season. The gifting industry report surveyed more than 1,500 people between the ages of 18 and 65+ in the U.S. to understand the ways that Americans are planning, budgeting, and delivering gifts, as well as how they’re thinking about sharing and showcasing personal gratitude and kindness during the season of giving.

As we head into the busy holiday shopping season, based on survey findings, the majority (64.2%) of Americans agree, they wish they had help when it comes to holiday gifting. Among the greatest challenges with holiday gifting, Americans' top concern when buying gifts for others is choosing the “right” gift for their recipient, with nearly half (45.4%) of survey respondents reporting this to be the most challenging part of gift-giving. As shoppers seek great gift options for loved ones and those they wish to offer recognition and share their gratitude with, they’re also seeking to support small businesses (64.1%) and find gifts that give back to charities and nonprofit organizations (50%).

This year continued to prove challenging for both employees and their employers across the American workforce. At every level, there was a combination of factors such as remote work fatigue, struggles in successfully balancing work and life, low morale, turnover and retention, and overall uncertainty about the future of work. The Wrap Up: Snappy’s 2022 Holiday Gift Report shows that sharing gratitude and appreciation for employees goes a long way, with 54.1% of employees reporting they are more likely to stay at their current job longer if they receive a meaningful holiday gift from their employer. Despite knowing that gifts, along with small acts of kindness and gratitude, improve employee retention, one in three (31.2%) employees report they have never received a holiday gift from an employer.

The Wrap Up: Snappy’s 2022 Holiday Gift Report explores how gifting can impact personal and professional relationships and offers solutions for sharing the perfect gift, every time.

TOP STATISTICS – THE WRAP UP: SNAPPY’S 2022 HOLIDAY GIFT REPORT

21.8% of Americans will wait until December 1st or later to start their holiday shopping for family 5% report waiting until the day of a holiday, or after the festive season to shop for gifts for family

On average, Americans report they will spend the following on holiday gifts this year, per recipient: Significant Others: $128 Immediate Family: $84 Colleagues / Coworkers: $37 Friends: $33

Americans aged 35 - 44 years old are the most generous gift-givers, based on their predicted spending budgets this holiday season:

Significant Others: $158

Immediate Family: $130

Colleagues / Coworkers: $71

Friends: $64

3 out of 4 women (74.2%) and 2 out of 3 men (68.6%) report they have “faked being excited about a gift” they “didn’t actually like when opening it in front of others”

4 out of 5 Americans (78.2%) report they’re “easy to shop for” but often end up disappointed by the gifts they receive

When it comes to being disappointed about gifts received, Americans are most often disappointed by gifts that came from… 42.7% Friends 38.4% Parents / Guardians 35.4% Significant Others 22.2% Their Boss

More than half of all Americans agree (56%) they want a gift that reflects their personal interests and hobbies

Shipping gifts can cause major gifting challenges, with 42.1% of Americans reporting that in the past they wanted to “buy a gift and ship it, but didn’t because (they) didn’t know their recipients' shipping address”

1 in 3 Americans (35.3%) report that “during the pandemic, friends and family moved, and now (they) no longer have their most updated mailing address”

1 in 5 (22%) Americans report they have lost or misplaced a gift card given to them this year

1 in 3 (31.2%) Americans have never received a gift from their employer

54.1% of respondents report they would stay at their job longer if they receive a meaningful gift from their employer

More than half of Americans agree (52.4%) that their boss does not know them well enough to get them a meaningful gift

61.7% of Americans report they would rather receive a gift from their employer than attend an in-person holiday event

TOP 2022 HOLIDAY GIFTING TRENDS

THE HOLIDAY SEASON HELPS US SHOW OUR GRATITUDE. Almost all Americans (96%) can agree on one thing: they all believe “gifts are an act of gratitude and kindness.” The action of delivering a gift brings Americans great joy, with 3 in 4 Americans (75.5%) reporting they prefer to give gifts, rather than to receive. The most popular gift recipients include significant others (56.7%), parents/guardians (53%), friends (50.2%), siblings (47.9%), colleagues (16.7%), neighbors (16.4%), and bosses (15.9%). The holiday season encourages Americans to share their gratitude and kindness with those closest to them.

THE BEST GIFTS BECOME A PART OF OUR DAILY LIVES, HELPING TO MAKE MEMORIES. Many Americans report they will be giving cash or gift cards to significant others (23.1%), family (43.1%), friends (44.8%), and colleagues (59.2%), however, it lacks a lasting impact and impression on the recipient. When given a product, 94.2% of Americans report that when using that gift, “I often think about the person who gave it to me.” And when receiving a gift, 79.4% of Americans agree, the sentiment and thought behind that gift is more important than the cost. The gifts we give and receive help create new traditions and make memories: from afternoons spent cranking out handmade noodles with your significant other using your new pasta maker, to cozy evenings by a fire working on a new favorite puzzle with your family, there are moments to be shared and memories to be made, all starting with a thoughtful gift.

FINDING THE “RIGHT” GIFT PROVES TO BE A BIG CHALLENGE. Nearly half of all Americans (45.4%) report the most challenging part of gifting is choosing the “right” gift for their recipient. When it comes to holiday gifting, 70.5% of men, 58.7% of women, and 44.4% of gender non-conforming Americans report they need help choosing gifts. Knowing the challenges of holiday shopping – from finding the right gift (45.4%) to setting a budget (12.1%), finding time to shop (9.9%), wrapping the gift (8.7%) or making sure it ships to the right location (4.2%) – Americans need a little holiday help. Now, holiday shopping can be done in a snap with SnappyGifts.com. Shoppers are invited to explore gift collections curated by Snappy product experts based on their budget, they then select, customize, and send a thoughtful gift for everyone on their list. With Snappy, a collection of goods to choose from is shared with the recipient, so you’ll always get it right as your gift recipient will select their final product and input the best mailing address for delivery. When given the chance to choose their own gift, 56.3% of Americans want a gift that reflects their interests and hobbies. Using Snappy, gift givers can filter by budget and interests to find a collection perfect for the ones they care about most.

GIFTS IN THE TECH AND HOMEGOODS SPACES CONTINUE TO TREND. Based on all gifts claimed by Snappy users, technology and home goods are the most popular categories of gift items. Among them, wireless Bluetooth headphones, portable and high-end speakers, and drones are the most popular tech gifts. In home goods, Americans desire kitchen gadgets and flavors to make meal prep easy and convenient including air fryers, BlendJet portable blenders, Fly by Jing Sichuan sauces, and quality knife sets. 17.8% of Americans report seeking upgrades to items they already own, and it would appear we have many aspiring home chefs excited to outfit their kitchens with best-in-class tools.

AMERICANS PREFER TO SHOP SMALL AND SUPPORT BUSINESS OWNERS. The majority of Americans (64.1%) report preferring to purchase and receive gifts that support small businesses. This is big news for smaller brands during the busy holiday season! When purchasing gifts through Snappy, customers can easily find products sourced from small business owners, businesses that are minority-owned (black, AAPI, women), and brands that have foundations built on sustainable business practices. Four in 10 Americans prefer, and are seeking, gifts that are eco-friendly. Half of Americans (50%) prefer purchasing gifts that give back to charities and nonprofit organizations close to their heart.

IT REALLY IS THE THOUGHT THAT COUNTS. When it comes to gifting, Americans on both the giving (70.5%) and receiving (79.4%) ends of the exchange agree that the sentiment and thought behind a gift is more important than the cost of that gift. In 2022, 1 in 3 Americans (32.9%) shared their holiday shopping list will grow, as they plan to purchase gifts for more people than they did last year. When it does come to budgeting for holiday shopping, on average, Americans report they will spend the most on their significant others ($126) and immediate family members ($84 per person). They will also be purchasing gifts for their colleagues ($37 per colleague, on average) and friends ($33 per friend, on average).

IN A YEAR OF CHALLENGES AND UNCERTAINTY, EMPLOYEES CONTINUE TO SEEK GRATITUDE AND WANT TO FEEL APPRECIATED. The holiday season is a big moment for celebration. It’s a time to reflect on all that’s been accomplished and overcome in the previous twelve months. Companies can use this time to show up and share gratitude with their employees. The simplest and most effective way to share gratitude is through gifting, with 77% of Americans reporting that receiving a holiday gift from their company makes them feel appreciated. Appreciation and gratitude pay off, with 54.1% of employees reporting they are more likely to stay at their current job longer if they received a meaningful holiday gift from their employer. Four in 5 Americans (81.8%) report they will purchase a holiday gift for their direct boss this year. And while employees would love to receive a gift as a token of appreciation, more than half (52.4%) of Americans report their direct boss does not actually know them well enough to get them a meaningful gift. Snappy was first developed to solve this challenge, helping companies to support their efforts for workplace gifting, recognition, and gratitude. Snappy is currently used and trusted by 41% of Fortune 100 companies and delivered more than 2 million gifts last year and offers seamless product solutions for delivering the perfect gift, every time.

EMPLOYEES WOULD RATHER SKIP THE COMPANY HOLIDAY PARTY. Company holiday parties are on their way back, but it’s not necessarily what employees want, with 61.7% of Americans reporting they would rather receive a gift from their employer than attend an in-person holiday event with their coworkers. Winter weather brings with it a flurry of flu, colds, and yes, COVID variants. Americans remain weary about their return to in-person events, with about a third (35%) of Americans reporting that large gatherings and socializing in person have become less important to them since the coronavirus outbreak began.

HOLIDAY GIFT RETURNS WILL GET TOUGHER, STRICTER STORE POLICIES ARE COMING. After massive year-over-year increases in online shopping and returns of those purchases (returns increased 10% from 2020 to 2021), retailers are getting stricter about their return policies. According to Snappy’s 2022 Holiday Gift Report, 25.3% of Americans returned a gift last year. Additionally, 16.8% report they threw away a gift they didn’t like, 26.8% donated at least one gift they received last year, and 31.2% report regifting a product they initially received as a gift. SnappyGifts.com, an all-in-one personal gifting platform, takes the guesswork out of gifting and empowers gift recipients to pick their perfect item from a curated collection of gifts grouped by budget and interests, so gift-givers can always get it right on the first time, eliminating the headaches and negative environmental and economic impacts that the process of gift returns can create.

Methodology

The Wrap Up: Snappy’s 2022 Holiday Gift Report captured responses from 1,507 Americans between October 19, 2022, and October 27, 2022; respondents were recruited based on demographics via an online sample by Propeller Insights, a third-party market research company. Survey respondents represent a variety of ethnic, education, and income levels, and are geographically dispersed.

About Snappy

Snappy is an award-winning gifting company with platforms that combine fun, personal experiences with advanced technology to take the guesswork out of gifting. Founded in 2015, Snappy completed a $70M Series C funding round in May of 2021 and was named Inc.’s fastest-growing company in the Northeast in 2021 and 2022 with two-year revenue growth of 5184%. With more than 500,000 five-star reviews, Snappy has become the trusted partner to over 2,500 enterprise customers and has sent millions of gifts worldwide.

Snappy is committed to enhancing the joy of gift giving and recently expanded its suite of offerings to include a consumer-facing gifting platform, as well as Snappy Lite, the self-service solution for small businesses to send gifts to employees and customers.

Snappy is headquartered in New York City and has a team of more than 300 people across four countries. Snappy is featured on Fortune’s "Best Small & Medium Workplaces," “Best Workplace for Millennials,” and “Best Workplace in Tech” lists. Snappy's stance on diversity and inclusion, its active focus on give-back programs, and its fundamental mission to spread happiness through fun, thoughtful gifts lead the way in unlocking the power of human kindness.