Teva Announces Unique Collaboration with Rimidi to Expand the Reach of its Respiratory Digital Health Platform

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced a new collaboration with Rimidi, a leading clinical management platform designed to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives.

The collaboration will enable more consumers to have access to Teva’s Digihaler® system, a digital health platform designed to enable patients to have more informed treatment discussions with their healthcare providers through personalized care. The collaboration will enable healthcare providers to better integrate patient data into their workflows, supporting proactive remote care across large populations.

The platform can be used to monitor and manage large populations by a network of health systems. It can capture objective and actionable data for asthma patients, thereby creating the mechanism for personalized care.

Integrated with a broad range of medical devices, including cellular and Bluetooth-enabled blood-glucose meters, scales, blood pressure cuffs, pulse-oximeters, insulin dosing pens, and continuous glucose monitors, Rimidi allows for data aggregation across multiple devices into a single, streamlined solution that integrates with the EHR. Digihaler data will be available to providers as part of Rimidi’s new Respiratory Module, which also brings in patient-generated data from an integrated pulse oximeter and relevant data from the Electronic Health Record (EHR) including medical history, diagnoses and laboratory assessments.

“Digital health platforms will succeed only by seamlessly integrating multiple data sources into workflows and systems like electronic medical records (EMR). We believe in building an ecosystem and are delighted to partner with Rimidi as we seek to expand the reach of our platform, and continue to shape digital therapeutics and the integrated care landscape,” said Manny Montalvo, Senior Vice President, Head of Digital Health & Innovation at Teva. “We believe that the future of healthcare is in predictive and preventative care, which is a significant paradigm shift from the standard of care today. That is why we will focus our collaboration and our services on facilitating this change, to help providers deliver better care and help patients manage their condition.”

“With a rich heritage of delivering innovative medicines, alongside technology development capabilities, Teva is uniquely positioned to help the healthcare ecosystem move toward greater integration of objective health data, and create meaningful population-scale solutions to help patients and providers. We envision broad utilization of our platform by consumers, healthcare providers and other technology organizations. In respiratory care, our long-term vision is ambitious and clear: harnessing the power of technology and therapeutics to predict asthma attacks.”

Montalvo continued, “Over the past few years, through a talented and continuously evolving in-house team we have built a robust technology arm within Teva to continue exploring ways to improve patient outcomes. Through our vision for connected therapy, we strive to be at the nexus between patients, healthcare providers, technology, and the future of medicine, exploring new ways for digital health to serve as an economically sustainable solution for small and large healthcare provider organizations, offering timely, data-driven solutions to benefit patients. Our hope is that by working with Rimidi and other capable companies in this space, we will fulfill our mission of improving the lives of patients, and do so by improving the health and effectiveness of our healthcare system – and we’re just getting started.”

“Data from Digital Therapeutics like Teva’s digital inhalers can provide clinicians with a more holistic picture of their patient’s health in between doctor visits,” said Lucienne Ide, Founder and CEO of Rimidi. “To improve patient care and outcomes, the patient-generated health data doesn’t just need to be available to clinicians between visits, but merged with other clinical data and presented within existing EHR workflows and experience.”

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) has been developing and producing medicines to improve people’s lives for more than a century. We are a global leader in generic, biosimilar and specialty medicines with a portfolio consisting of over 3,500 products in nearly every therapeutic area. Around 200 million people around the world take a Teva medicine every day, and are served by one of the largest and most complex supply chains in the pharmaceutical industry. Along with our established presence in generics, we have significant innovative research and operations supporting our growing portfolio of specialty and biopharmaceutical products. Learn more at www.tevapharm.com

About Teva Digital Health

Teva aims to be a global leader in personalized, predictive care, continuously investing in platforms and regulatory-compliant systems that will help change the nature of digital health as we know it. Teva’s proprietary software platform Digihaler® – developed and maintained in-house by a team of research specialists and programmers – is built into a series of FDA-approved inhalers, currently marketed in the U.S., and with plans to expand to Europe in 2023. Learn more at www.Digihaler.com

About Rimidi

Created by doctors, Rimidi’s leading clinical management platform empowers healthcare organizations to optimize clinical workflows, enhance patient experiences and achieve quality objectives. By bringing together clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring and patient reported outcomes in a unified, composable, FHIR-based platform, Rimidi supports a broad range of clinical use cases and institutional priorities across large and small healthcare organizations. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to the development and commercial success of our digihaler products family; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize biopharmaceutical products, competition for our specialty products, including AUSTEDO®, AJOVY® and COPAXONE®; our ability to achieve expected results from investments in our product pipeline, our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products, and the effectiveness of our patents and other measures to protect our intellectual property rights; our substantial indebtedness; our business and operations in general; costs and delays resulting from the extensive pharmaceutical regulation to which we are subject or delays in governmental processing time due to travel and work restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; compliance, regulatory and litigation matters, including failure to comply with complex legal and regulatory environments; other financial and economic risks; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2022 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.