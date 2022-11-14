Desktop Metal Announces Major Contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for Variety of 3D Printed FreeFoam™ Products

Under a contract with the Veterans Health Administration, Desktop Metal will develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. Shown here, FreeFoam parts can be 3D printed at a fraction of their final desired size and expanded when ready for use, minimizing storage and warehouse needs and allowing for custom foam products. (Photo: Business Wire)

Under a contract with the Veterans Health Administration, Desktop Metal will develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material. Shown here, FreeFoam parts can be 3D printed at a fraction of their final desired size and expanded when ready for use, minimizing storage and warehouse needs and allowing for custom foam products. (Photo: Business Wire)

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM), a global leader in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, today announced a three-year, multimillion-dollar contract with the Veterans Health Administration to develop, test, and manufacture a variety of 3D printed healthcare products with a revolutionary new FreeFoam™ material.

FreeFoam is currently being printed exclusively on the ETEC Xtreme 8K top-down DLP printing system, with broad commercial availability slated for 2023. ETEC is Desktop Metal’s industrial polymer brand.

The VA will receive an Xtreme 8K, as well as a variety of other equipment, in addition to development and design support for the project. The initial contract award, for $2 million, has the potential to grow to $7 million after successful phase-gate deliveries.

“Desktop Metal is proud to partner with the Veterans Health Administration on this visionary project to advance health care, logistics, and decentralized manufacturing with our new 3D printing technology at production volumes,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Our team is passionate about using Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technology such as our ETEC Xtreme 8K and FreeFoam material to transform the way manufacturing is done to deliver all-new benefits at scale.”

The project is part of a strategic effort by the Office of Advanced Manufacturing (OAM) within the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) to guide the utilization of advanced manufacturing (AM) technologies, like 3D printing, in health care applications. OAM is building digital and physical infrastructure to bring medical device innovation and manufacturing back onto VA soil, so that Veterans are first in line to receive innovative products and services. OAM is currently focused on expanding product lines available to Veterans and is building a portfolio of technology capabilities to support this work. This requires investment into equipment, materials and research and development activities that align with OAM’s mission to advance point of care manufacturing to benefit Veterans’ health.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum and named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies. For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks, uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties set forth in Desktop Metal, Inc.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.