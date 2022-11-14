Save A Lot Stores to Do “A Lot of Good” This Holiday Season; Invite Shoppers to Help Neighbors in Need Through Annual Food Donation Program

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Save A Lot, one of the largest discount grocery chains in the United States, is set to do “A Lot of Good” through the 2022 holiday season with its annual Bags for a Brighter Holiday food donation program, which supports the hometowns in which it operates by donating much-needed, high-quality food to local charities fighting hunger. Now through December 24, customers can purchase pre-assembled bags of food for $6* as they’re checking out at the register at any of Save A Lot’s 656 participating stores nationwide. Each bag is stocked with private label and brand name food items, including pasta, stuffing mix, canned beans and other pantry staples from Save A Lot.

As the Bags for a Brighter Holiday program enters its seventh year, Save A Lot will also leverage the campaign to again support No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. In addition to donating bags of food to local charities, the company will provide a matching $6 donation for every bag purchased on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 29) to No Kid Hungry. Given that $1 invested can help provide 10 meals** for children, Save A Lot encourages all shoppers to help make an impactful difference for youth across the country.

Millions of children in the United States face hunger every day– as many as one in eight kids this year. No Kid Hungry has a plan to help make sure those children get the healthy meals they need to thrive. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need.

“With inflation continuing at record pace, many families are still struggling to put food on the table. But it’s inspiring to see how communities are rallying together to help address food insecurity—especially this holiday season,” said Tim Schroder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Save A Lot. “Our Bags for a Brighter Holiday program gives Save A Lot shoppers a direct way to help us do a lot of good. Their donations aid neighbors directly and kids everywhere through our efforts to support No Kid Hungry on Giving Tuesday.”

“Every kid needs three meals a day to grow up healthy, happy and strong, yet millions are still missing those meals,” said Diana Hovey, Senior Vice President at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “Save A Lot’s support on Giving Tuesday comes at a pivotal moment for ensuring kids have access to the right foods they need to grow, and we couldn’t be more honored to collaborate with the brand and its shoppers to help end childhood hunger across America.”

Save A Lot stores, which are locally owned and operated, are passionate about making a difference. From supporting local charities to sponsoring in-store fundraisers, product drives and events for customers, locations are committed to doing A Lot of Good. For stories and examples on ways stores are giving back year-round, please visit www.savealot.com/alotofgood

*Prices may vary by location.

** No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar

About Save A Lot

Founded in 1977, Save A Lot is one of the largest discount grocery store chains in the U.S., with more than 850 stores in 32 states. True to its mission of being a hometown grocer, Save A Lot provides unmatched quality and value to local families. Customers enjoy significant savings compared to traditional grocery stores on great tasting, high quality private label brands, national brand products, USDA-inspected meat, farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, and other non-food items. For more information visit www.SaveALot.com and follow Save A Lot on Facebook (facebook.com/savealot), Twitter (@savealot), and Instagram or TikTok (@SaveALotFoodStores), or for more information on becoming a Save A Lot independent retail operator, visit ownasavealot.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.