Jasper Health Selects Particle Health as its Clinical Data Interoperability Solution of Choice

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Particle Health, a user-friendly API platform for advanced healthcare data exchange, today announced that Jasper Health has chosen Particle’s FHIR-based solution to provide a secure access point to retrieve clinical data in order to enhance their existing clinical data integrations. Under the terms of the agreement, Jasper Health, a digital oncology platform, will leverage Particle Health’s modern API platform to generate meaningful patient data and uncover advanced clinical insights that can elevate the delivery and experience of cancer support for patients.

When it comes to navigating their own oncology journey, many patients can feel lost and alone. Founded with the mission of improving the lives of people living with cancer, Jasper Health takes a data-driven, patient-centric approach to provide the most meaningful and comprehensive support available today. Through this collaboration with Particle Health, Jasper Health will integrate its FHIR-based API to seamlessly retrieve oncology related patient data from across the U.S. This approach will not only help to identify social determinants of health (SDOH) needs, verify patient diagnoses and treatments, identify treatment challenges and care barriers, but it will also ensure for interoperable data that can be leveraged in scalable ways.

“Previously, oncology providers relied on manual patient data entry practices, patient questionnaires and faxing or phone calls to relay real-time patient insights. Not only is this as antiquated as it is labor intensive, it is also prone to errors. Particle Health is thrilled to join forces with Jasper Health in support of their work to connect, share, and facilitate care that can also improve quality of life and care outcomes,” said Troy Bannister, CEO of Particle Health. “Arming them with our API platform that was purpose-built to generate more meaningful and actionable patient data means Jasper Health can connect more people living with cancer with access to personalized care management support.”

“Jasper Health is passionately focused on the member experience,” says Adam Pellegrini, Co-Founder and CEO of Jasper Health. “In partnering with Particle Health, patients will be empowered with easy access to their own health data, eliminating a common frustration in the cancer journey.”

Particle Health’s API removes the need for complex technology integrations and puts more meaningful patient data at a provider’s fingertips. With this integration, Jasper Health members can automatically import their existing clinical information from health systems associated with the Carequality, Commonwell, and eHealthExchange networks– covering 300+ million patient records. As a result, clinicians and care coaches can swiftly identify the obstacles that could prevent adequate care and psychosocial support over time.

“In order to truly change how oncology care is facilitated and improve the cancer care experience, we must make patient data interoperability a priority which is why a partnership with Particle Health was so appealing to the Jasper Health team,” said Philips Johnson, Chief Technology Officer, Jasper Health. “We are excited to leverage our combined strengths in order to elevate how patient data is aggregated, shared, and analyzed to improve the oncology journey for both patients and providers.”

About Particle Health

Founded in 2018, Particle Health has built the integrations and APIs that enable a modern, seamless data experience for healthcare companies. We create intuitive experiences for developers, build scalable infrastructure product teams love, and collaborate with innovative leaders launching data-driven healthcare solutions. Learn more about Particle at: https://www.particlehealth.com/ or access the press kit at https://go.particlehealth.com/press-kit.

About Jasper Health

Jasper Health is a digital guiding and navigation experience that improves the lives of individuals affected by cancer, as well as the lives of their caregivers. Spanning diagnosis through remission, palliative, and end-of-life care, our end-to-end oncology platform provides psychosocial support while enabling connected care with the broader healthcare system. Jasper Health was founded at Redesign Health, and we are a team of seasoned leaders with decades of experience in digital health, clinical care, data science, and consumer engagement all of whom believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. For more information, visit http://www.hellojasper.com