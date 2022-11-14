Particle Health Announces Expanded Record Locator Service (RLS) Capabilities for Condition-Specific Search

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Particle Health, a developer-friendly API platform for bi-directional healthcare data exchange, today announced the availability of its Specialty Search – a newly expanded Record Locator Service (RLS) capability designed to enable healthcare companies to search for condition-specific patient records distributed across specialty sites in the United States.

A key component of the health data exchange process is how an RLS can search different networks and health information exchanges (HIE) for medical records. For years, Particle Health has been working to address the limitations of traditional data queries that perform a radius search for a patient’s records. Building off that success, Specialty Search now makes condition-specific search even simpler, starting with four health focuses: oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, and orthopedics each associated with generating above average volumes of medical records. Specialty Search allows healthcare companies to seamlessly search top national health centers of excellence based on condition, ensuring that the most comprehensive patient records can be collected. This is accomplished by elevating how this previously disparate data is aggregated at scale.

“Patients battling cancer commonly have more disjointed medical records, which is attributed to the common need to travel between care sites and medical centers of excellence for treatment. As a result, consolidating their entire journey through the aggregation of patient data can be challenging,” said Troy Bannister, CEO of Particle Heath. “But oftentimes it is not just about how many records we find, but rather finding the few vital clinical data points that can have the greatest impact on an individual’s health. This is precisely why Particle Health built Specialty Search. It’s not only about finding the greatest volume of data, but about providing a simple, seamless way to deliver the most critical patient information to the right person at the right time. This data can have a substantial impact on how treatment is ultimately delivered.”

xCures is Already Reporting the Benefits from Particle Health’s Specialty Search Capabilities

xCures is the latest Particle Health customer generating real-time data insights via the Specialty Search capabilities. The company’s technology platform uses artificial intelligence and predictive modeling to identify and rank the most promising treatment options for people with cancer. To date, it’s been challenging for cancer patients, their families, and their partners to gather up-to-date data needed for care. Working in collaboration with Particle Health, this configuration change to support Specialty Search was implemented seamlessly and xCures was able to begin pulling relevant oncology data within minutes, using one simple API connection.

“The ability to gain access to comprehensive medical histories quickly is central to everything that xCures does, as a business, as a patient, and as a physician-facing organization,” said Zach Kaufman, Director of Product Management at xCures. “Like many others in our space, we have long been forced to approach acquiring targeted healthcare records from source institutions as a game of attrition. We wear out operational resources on both sides of a records request by pursuing a series of faxes, phone calls, revised releases, and solutions to other obstacles that inhibit not only access to patient case data, but timely access to that data. Access to consolidated data streams via Particle Health's integrated networks has been a key driver for xCures' growth, scalability, and service improvements.“

Since the implementation, using Particle Health’s Specialty Search generated the following results for xCures:

25% of queries found documents from additional sources

Those queries found an average of 4.2 more encounter locations per query, an increase of 91%

25% of queries that previously returned no encounter locations now identified sources

12.5% of patients for whom xCures previously did not have sufficient medical record data to facilitate enrollment in a given expanded access clinical program have since successfully enrolled (and received access to crucial and time sensitive care therapies)

A significant increase (50%) realized in program enrollment in the first month of operation of the feature

Beyond program enrollment and specific treatment access, additional returned records for all patients (i.e., 43%) enabled assessment of their treatment options for presentation to their care team and better management and care of their condition

“The Specialty Search feature is the latest addition that helps to ensure xCures receives as many clinical records from as many sites and as quickly as possible,” Zach Kaufman, continues. “In turn, xCures is now able to deliver our insights and services to patients and physicians when they need them most, and to have that core expertise be where more and more of our time and energy is spent.”

To review the case study and explore Particle Health’s Specialty Search capabilities in more detail, visit https://go.particlehealth.com/specialty-search.

About Particle Health

Founded in 2018, Particle Health has built the integrations and APIs that enable a modern, seamless data experience for healthcare companies. We create intuitive experiences for developers, build scalable infrastructure product teams love, and collaborate with innovative leaders launching data-driven healthcare solutions. Learn more about Particle at: https://www.particlehealth.com/ or access the press kit at https://go.particlehealth.com/press-kit.

About xCures

xCures Inc. operates an AI-assisted platform that helps cancer patients automatically retrieve their medical records from anywhere they visited and organizes them into a powerful care summary. This summary greatly facilitates the generation of treatment options reports and connects cancer patients and their physicians with optimal approved or investigational therapies. The platform's portals, xINFORM for patients and xDECIDE for providers, provide scientific and medical rationales for any treatment options. The platform prospectively generates Real-time Regulatory-grade Clinical (RRC) Data for studies and decentralized trials. For more information, contact info@xcures.com or visit http://www.xcures.com.