Belmont Village Senior Living Lakeway Partners with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and Texas Universities to Offer Continued Education for Residents & Local Seniors

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Committed to offering life-enriching programs and meaningful partnerships to improve the quality of life for residents, Belmont Village Senior Living Lakeway has partnered with the highly respected Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), in collaboration with Texas Tech and The University of Texas at Austin, to provide residents and local seniors aged 50 and older an impactful opportunity to pursue lifelong learning. Participants can take part in hybrid learning sessions in a variety of subjects that are held in person at Belmont Village Lakeway or virtually online, making it easy for seniors to join. Belmont Village Lakeway launched a six-week pilot program in October and was one of the first OLLI partnerships to offer classes offsite of a college campus.

“Higher learning engages the intellect and stimulates cognitive function, which is paramount in maintaining brain health, aging successfully, and promoting longevity,” says Patricia Will, founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “We value our key partnerships with highly respected national and local organizations, like the collaboration with Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and these esteemed Texas universities, that help create elevated programming for our residents and benefit local seniors. These innovative partnerships are what set Belmont Village Senior Living apart and reflect our company mission to encourage our residents to never stop learning, pursue their life’s passions and live with purpose.”

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institutes Program is established at 125 colleges and universities providing a distinctive array of non-credit courses and activities developed for older adults aged 50 plus. The program is overseen by the Bernard Osher Foundation which seeks to improve the quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.

In November and December, OLLI, Belmont Village Senior Living Lakeway, and Texas Tech University will offer two in-person and online learning sessions with distinguished speakers taking place at the Lakeway community, open to residents and local seniors aged 50 plus as follows:

“The Gothic Synthesis of Heaven and Earth in the Chartres Cathedral” - Tuesday, November 15 th , 2022, from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Speaker, Ray Buchanan, Ph.D. teaches history at Texas Tech and has taught in East Africa, Southern Methodist University, and Greenhill School in Dallas. The class will study one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture that merges the physical and spiritual world and explores the use of sculpture, and stained-glass windows.

, 2022, from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm: Speaker, Ray Buchanan, Ph.D. teaches history at Texas Tech and has taught in East Africa, Southern Methodist University, and Greenhill School in Dallas. The class will study one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture that merges the physical and spiritual world and explores the use of sculpture, and stained-glass windows. “The Supreme Court’s Decision-Making Process” - Thursday, December 1st, 2022, from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Speaker, Frank Reilly is a political science instructor at Texas Tech, a lawyer at Potts & Reilly, LLP, and a judge who has appeared before the Supreme Court. This course will review The Supreme Court's decision-making process and how the recent news of the leaks from the court has challenged their methods.

As a pioneer and innovator of researched-based health and wellness programs, Belmont Village Senior Living prioritizes a healthy mind and cognitive function. Other programs are designed to follow a Whole Brain Fitness approach that aims to improve brain health through the right nutrition, physical exercise, mental workouts, and lifelong learning that in turn reduces stress, and provides a strong social network and a strong sense of purpose.

For more information please visit, www.belmontvillage.com.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Founded in Houston in 1998, Belmont Village is an integrated developer, owner, and operator of high-quality seniors housing with more than 4,000 employees. Its 33 locations across the country and in Mexico City, provide award-winning assisted living and memory care programs and ongoing collaborations with Baptist Health South Florida, USC, UCLA, and more to continually improve their cognitive health and evidence-based enrichment programs. Renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life and safety, and reputation for leading edge, quality of care, Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018. Recently, Belmont Village and Baptist Health broke ground on an innovative senior living community in the heart of Coral Gables. www.belmontvillage.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.