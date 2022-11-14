Members Heritage Credit Union Implements Access Digital from Access Softek to Modernize their Digital Banking Platform and Improve Security

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lexington, Ky.-based Members Heritage Credit Union has selected Access Softek, an innovative digital banking platform provider, to modernize and significantly improve their mobile and online banking channels. The credit union implemented Access Softek’s Access Digital platform, which provides its members a unified digital banking solution with advanced security and fraud protection features, as well as innovative features expected by members today.

The credit union selected Access Digital to enhance member experience through a unified and intuitive digital banking interface that enables Members Heritage to compete with other financial institutions. With Access Digital, Members Heritage can provide their members with modern and innovative features that will attract new members, increase member engagement and increase loyalty and trust by providing a humanized digital experience.

Members Heritage will also take advantage of Access Softek’s comprehensive security features and products. Access Digital unifies authentication across digital banking channels to deliver stronger security and a better user experience. Members Heritage will also utilize Access Digital’s proactive security and fraud control product that notifies members of suspicious account activity in real-time. The real-time nature of Access Softek’s fraud product prevents fraudsters from committing fraud in the first place and provides members with the immediate ability to lock out fraudsters. Access Softek accomplishes this by learning each user’s normal pattern of digital behavior and reacting when out-of-pattern behavior is detected for the individual.

“Access Softek’s proactive approach to fraud controls that focuses on prevention instead of reaction sets them apart from other digital banking options in the marketplace,” said Jennifer Berryman, Members Heritage’s project manager. “From the implementation phases to launching, the Access Softek team has proven to be dedicated and knowledgeable and strives to align themselves with our goals. With their responsiveness and open communication, they are a vital partner of Members Heritage.”

Access Digital's modernized, unified digital experience matches the high expectations of digitally native members, while still being intuitive for all members to use. The improved banking platform will provide members with an enhanced experience, reduce service calls to the branches, and enable staff to allocate their time building relationships with members.

“Access Softek’s Fraud Control provides credit unions, such as Members Heritage, with sophisticated protection that identifies risks and stops fraud in real-time without compromising the user experience,” said Chris Doner, founder and CEO of Access Softek. “By partnering with Members Heritage Credit Union, we are helping them to provide their members a safe, secure and complete digital banking platform that will exceed all their needs.”

Berryman added that in addition to the capabilities Access Softek provides them, they value the partnership built between the companies. “Access Softek approaches customer support and service with the same attention to detail we do,” she said. “Our implementation went smoothly, and the Access Softek Team worked with us every step of the way to ensure our success.”

About Access Softek, Inc.

Access Softek is the trusted partner of credit unions and banks, providing a comprehensive Access Digital suite of banking solutions that includes everything consumers and business owners need from the basics of online and mobile banking to account opening and lending, conversational banking, biometric authentication, real-time fraud prevention, automated investing, crypto solution that can be integrated directly into a financial institution’s digital banking platform, modern intuitive member UI/UX, and other innovative products.

Today, over six million customers securely and easily manage their money using Access Softek solutions. Access Softek sets the standard for the omnichannel digital banking landscape, and for over three decades continues to deliver industry firsts and ensure reliable support from its Berkeley, California, headquarters. For more information, visit www.accesssoftek.com.

About Members Heritage Credit Union

Members Heritage opened its doors in April 1960 as a full-service credit union providing members with banking, borrowing and insuring capabilities. We strive to provide members with a safe, convenient place to save and borrow at reasonable rates. Today, we serve over 50,000 members with assets of over $500,000,000. Members Heritage operates four convenient locations in Lexington, KY, as well as other locations in Kentucky. Our institution exists to benefit our members. For more information, visit https://www.mhcu.org.