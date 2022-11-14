Alsana Receives Social Impact Award for Programs that Support Positive Social Change

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alsana, a national eating disorder recovery community, received the Social Impact Award for its important work helping people recover from eating disorders and speaking out against ‘diet culture,’ while reinforcing body positivity and inclusivity.

“We are honored to be recognized as a company with a mission to provide positive social change,” said Gayle Devin, CEO of Alsana. “We focus on the total health and well-being of each client, and we know that ongoing recovery can lead to an increase in overall quality of life and self-compassion.”

The Stars of the 101 Awards is an annual celebration that honors companies and individuals in the greater Los Angeles and Ventura Counties (California) region. The awards are hosted by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG).

“Alsana helps people when they are in an incredibly vulnerable state,” added CEO Devin, on stage as she accepted the award. “We embrace all genders, sexual preferences, body types and personal ethics, such as veganism, creating a truly inclusive community to support recovery.”

Proceeds from the event were donated to Casa Pacifica, a non-profit organization that offers child, adolescent, and youth services consisting of a spectrum of programs and services designed to treat foster and at-risk youth who have suffered from trauma, and/or exhibit more complex emotional and behavioral issues, or whose family is in crisis.

About Alsana

Alsana is an eating recovery community and treatment provider with in-person Residential and PHP/IOP programs in Alabama (Birmingham and Huntsville), California (Monterey, Santa Barbara, Westlake Village, and Thousand Oaks), and Missouri (St. Louis), and Virtual PHP/IOP offerings across the United States. Their approach to eating disorder treatment is compassionate, evidence-based, and designed in alignment with the Adaptive Care Model®. This holistic method seeks to address healing in all areas of clients’ lives by integrating medical, nutritional, and therapeutic care with movement and relational therapies. Alsana serves adult clients of all genders and sexual identities struggling with a broad spectrum of eating, feeding, and co-occurring disorders. Alsana’s programs accommodate the unique needs of vegan clients and clients struggling with ED-DMT1, also known as “diabulimia.” For additional information, visit www.alsana.com.