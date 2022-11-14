Let’s MZ, International Youth Exchange Program, Successfully Completed

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Let’s MZ,” an international youth exchange program organized by Boramae Youth Center and hosted by the South Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family and Korea Youth Work Agency, was successfully completed.

Through this program held from June to October 2022, advertising videos were produced under the three themes of peace, gender equality, and energy, which are the universal issues of humankind among the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (UN SDGs).

The videos depicted differences in applications of the three SDGs in each country as viewed by youths of Korea and overseas students studying in Korea.

The program was organized with a total of 17 sessions, such as basic, advanced, and thematic education on the SDGs, a campaign targeting local residents, as well as professional education for advertising video producing, filming, and editing to provide the opportunity for the youth of Korea and the world to become as sustainable global leaders.

A Korean participant in the program said, “The program was very helpful because it provided me with an opportunity to practice SDGs with more interests and contribute to the development of the global society. I hope the advertising video about the UN SDGs, the issues of the international society, will help youths of Korea and around the world to grow as global leaders who exercise positive influence.”

For details about the program, please call Boramae Youth Center (+82-02-834-7233,4), or visit official website and Facebook.