Artemis Announces Partnership with Wellthy, Tech-powered Family Care Solution

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artemis by Nomi Health, a best-in-class benefits analytics platform, announced today a partnership with Wellthy, the tech-powered caregiving platform for coordinating care for chronically ill, aging and disabled loved ones.

“The challenge of balancing work and caregiving takes a tremendous toll on employees' mental, emotional, physical and financial wellbeing. We’re thrilled to partner with Artemis, which will enable employers to more seamlessly offer support that unburdens employees from the complex logistics of care,” said Lindsay Jurist-Rosner, co-founder and CEO of Wellthy.

As part of the partnership, Artemis clients will be able to evaluate the need for caregiving support within their population and easily integrate Wellthy into their benefits offerings. In addition, Artemis clients who choose to add Wellthy will gain no-cost access to Artemis Console, an objective tool that measures benefit solution performance. This enables clients to impartially gauge employees’ engagement, financial impact, and clinical outcomes with Wellthy. Clients can use Artemis Console analytics to help identify candidates for Wellthy’s coordinating capabilities and easily evaluate the program’s impact on member outcomes, quality of life and costs.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to use the power of data and insights to optimize care for our clients and their employees. We are excited to partner with Wellthy and connect the dots across the care continuum to deliver better care outcomes,” said Sanjay Motwani, General Manager at Artemis.

With Wellthy, employees and their families have access to a Care Dashboard that serves as a project management tool to keep all planning and resources in one place. They are connected with dedicated care coordinators and specialized care advisers to help them tackle the administrative and logistical tasks of caring for the ones they love, as well as for themselves. Families can also access Wellthy Community, an expert-moderated peer network where they can connect with other caregivers. Wellthy supports families across the full spectrum of care, from aging to childcare, health conditions, special needs, veterans and more.

“As we reflect on this Veteran’s Day, we know that veterans in particular experience a high healthcare burden as they separate from service,” continued Motwani. “Wellthy’s solution can help employers get their veterans populations the care they deserve.”

For more information about Artemis, visit https://www.artemishealth.com.

About Artemis by Nomi Health

Artemis by Nomi Health makes it easy for self-insured employers to use their own benefits data to offer better, more affordable health benefits to their employees. Artemis is part of Nomi Health, a nationwide direct healthcare system making it easier than ever for any buyer of healthcare to access the highest quality, affordable care for their communities. To date, Nomi Health has saved buyers of care an average of 30% compared to traditional healthcare costs, while enabling them to give their communities more access to lower cost, high-quality care. To learn more about Artemis’ benefits data analytics solutions and services, visit artemishealth.com.

About Wellthy

Wellthy is revolutionizing the way families care for their loved ones and themselves. Going far beyond care management, Wellthy is the market-leading caregiving support solution that helps families balance work and caregiving responsibilities through a combination of precision technology and human expertise. More than 1.7 million people have direct access to Wellthy’s services through some of the largest and best-known health plans and employers across the country, including Best Buy, Cisco, and Meta.