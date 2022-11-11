Insights on the Student Loan Global Market to 2031 - by Type, Repayment Plan, Age Group, End-user and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Student Loan Market By Type, By Repayment Plan, By Age Group, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the student loan market was valued at $3,933.18 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8,750.75 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031.

A student loan is a specific type of loan made for students to assist them in covering the costs of their post-secondary education and any related expenses, including tuition, books, supplies, and living costs.

The interest rate can be considerably lower than with other loans, and the repayment plan can be postponed while the borrower is still enrolled in school, setting it apart from other forms of loans. The strict regulations that govern bankruptcy and renegotiation vary greatly across different nations.

Parents now find it challenging to invest in their kids' education because of the rise in expense of school, rise in prices of courses and high fees demanded by educational institutions. In addition, rise in demand for various additional courses along with educational degrees is driving the growth of the market. These factors notably contribute toward the growth of the global student loan market.

However, high repayment prices of student loan and effects on credit score due to defaulting are some of the factors that hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for student loans for pursuing additional courses is expected to boost the market growth in future.

In addition, surge in fees of educational institutions for specialized courses are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Federal/Government Loan

Private Loan

By Repayment Plan

Standard Repayment Plan

Graduated Repayment Plan

Revised Pay As You Earn (REPAYE)

Income-based (IBR)

Others

By Age Group

24 or Younger

25 to 34

Above 35

By End User

Graduate Students

High School Student

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

Ascent Funding, LLC

Avanse Financial Services Ltd.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Carvana

Chegg Inc.

Earnest LLC

Edfinancial Services, LLC

Eduvanz Financing Private Limited

Google

Laurelroad

LendKey Technologies, Inc.

MPOWER Financing

Quotanda

Social Finance, Inc.

Wells Fargo

ZeeFi Pty Ltd

