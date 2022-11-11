AiAdvertising Campaign Performance Platform Helps Drive Results for Act! Software

SAN ANTONIO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD), a next-generation AdTech company focused on harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders, today announced its early success in helping drive the expansion stage of the Act! CRM and Marketing Automation Platform. Together they are pushing the envelope on what is possible in digital advertising and marketing by embracing AI to advance audience creation and persona-driven targeting with AI-informed models that are delivering real result.

“Every company, and certainly every marketer, is seeking growth,” said Act! CMO Steve Martin. “With AiAdvertising, we have found an innovative partner who enables our growth ambitions with next-generation AI/ML-enabled AdTech via their Campaign Performance Platform. As Act! pursues its growth goals, we’re excited to be partnering with an innovative leader in persona-driven digital advertising and marketing,” added Martin. “AiAdvertising continues to advance our efforts with AI-informed models that are delivering real returns for us.”

“We have achieved immediate and consistent results with AiAdvertising. These programs have contributed significantly to our lead volume and at a lower cost per lead. This has led directly to thousands of new prospects being introduced to the upgraded Act! product portfolio. AiAdvertising has fundamentally changed the way we target our promotions and has proven that persona-driven campaigns are not only more effective, but also lower our cost to acquire new customers. It’s a win/win,” concluded Martin.

“Act! is yet another successful example of how we are becoming the platform of choice for performance driven CMO’s. We provide an end-to-end solution which harnesses the power of AI and provides full transparency of what is working, what is not, and what to do next,” said AIAD CEO Jerry Hug. “Consistent with their roots, and to their credit, they are innovators and early adopters, and we are looking forward to helping them achieve their ambitious growth goals,” Hug added.

About Act!

Act! is the leading CRM and Marketing Automation platform that empowers small and midsize businesses to market better, sell more, and create customers for life. For more information about Act! Please visit www.act.com.

About AiAdvertising

AiAdvertising, Inc. (OTC: AIAD) is a next-generation AdTech company that is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to build software for today’s marketing leaders. We are focused on eliminating waste and maximizing the return on digital ad spend.

Our flagship product, the Campaign Performance Platform, is a subscription-based, end-to-end Ad Management solution. The platform empowers brands and agencies to easily target, predict, create, scale, and measure hyper-personalized campaigns.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.AiAdvertising.com or our LinkedIn or Twitter pages.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.