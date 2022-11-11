IPTA Wins $404M Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) Enterprise Information Technology Support Services (EITSS) Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IPTA was awarded the $404M US Army Futures Command (AFC) Combat Capability Development Command (DEVCOM) Aviation and Missile Center (AvMC) Enterprise Information Technology Support Services (EITSS) contract to support IT services under the VETS 2 GWAC. IPTA will provide the personnel, services, and materials necessary to enable the full lifecycle of IT support requirements across AvMC. IPTA’s services to support the AvMC mission will include Network Support, Information Management Services, Cybersecurity Management, Portfolio Management, IT Asset Management, Application Management, IT Governance, and Tiered Service Response.

“I couldn’t be more proud of what our team has accomplished or happier to continue our work with the Army Futures Command and its mission. Along with our wonderful partners we look forward to helping AvMC reach their goals with innovation and responsive, dedicated service,” said Bill Williams, CEO and owner of IPTA.

AvMC is a subordinate Research, Development, Test, & Evaluation (RDT&E) Center under the Army Futures Command (AFC) and DEVCOM. AvMC is headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, AL, and has satellite offices at Joint Base Langley – Eustis, VA; Corpus Christi, TX; Colorado Springs, CO; and NASA Ames – Moffet Field, CA. IPTA currently works with the AFC Data decisions Sciences Directorate (DDSD) in supporting and developing the Modernization Application and Data Environment (MADE).

