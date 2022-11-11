UK Ministry of Defence Deploys Immersive Labs to Increase its Cyber Resilience and Support National Security

BRISTOL, England & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immersive Labs, the leader in people-centric cybersecurity, today announced that the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) has deployed Immersive Labs Cyber Pro, Crisis Sim, and AppSec solutions to upskill individuals and teams across its organisation to confront the latest cyber threats, prove cyber readiness, and identify cybersecurity talent to fill open roles. The integration supports the MOD’s new Digital Skills for Defence programme to build stronger, digital skills across defence and follows a successful trial by the UK Army.

The partnership supports MOD’s efforts to ensure teams have Suitably Qualified Experienced Person (SQEP) capabilities with access to more than 1,800 labs and simulations aligned with the NIST/NICE Framework. The labs are available to all personnel from novice to expert and across each service (i.e., Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force), as well as STRATCOM, Ministry of Defence, and all MOD civil servants. The integration will also help MOD identify qualified candidates for cyber management, operations, and maintenance, among other roles.

“Throughout the world, cybersecurity threats are increasing, and national security depends on teams and individuals with the right capabilities to effectively and dynamically respond to cyber attacks of all kinds,” said Christine Maxwell, Director Cyber Defence and Risk, Ministry of Defence. “We have chosen Immersive Labs to help our teams build vital skills to confront emerging threats and demonstrate their cyber resilience. As teams complete labs, we will be able to identify personnel within our organisation who demonstrate skills needed to fill cybersecurity gaps.”

Digital Skills for Defence Programme Transforms Learning Culture

MOD established the Digital Skills for Defence programme to deliver critical digital skills for Defence Leaders, Digital Professionals, and the whole Military and Civilian workforce. The programme is fundamental in building and retaining operational and business advantage. MOD’s ambition goes beyond education, seeking to transform to a learning culture where teams work collaboratively across the organisation.

“We applaud the Ministry of Defence for its proactive efforts to support national security with a people-centric approach to cybersecurity,” said Matt Knutsen, Chief Revenue Officer, Immersive Labs. “We look forward to helping MOD build and demonstrate their cyber readiness in support of their innovative Digital Skills for Defence Programme.”

Immersive Labs helps organisations assess, build, and provide cyber workforce resilience. The company provides skills-based assessments that help leaders identify individuals who show in-demand cybersecurity expertise. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world’s largest organisations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Daimler, Humana, Atos, HSBC, and the UK National Health Service.

About Immersive Labs

Immersive Labs is the leader in people-centric cyber resilience. We help organisations continuously assess, build, and prove their cyber workforce resilience for teams across the entire organisation, from front-line cybersecurity and development teams to Board-level executives. We provide realistic simulations and hands-on cybersecurity labs to evaluate individual and team capabilities and decision-making against the latest threats. Organisations can now prove their cyber resilience by measuring their readiness compared to industry benchmarks, building team capabilities, and demonstrating risk reduction and compliance with data-backed evidence. Immersive Labs is trusted by the world’s largest organisations and governments, including Citi, Pfizer, Daimler, Humana, Atos, HSBC, and the UK National Health Service. We are backed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Summit Partners, Insight Partners, Citi Ventures, and Menlo Ventures.