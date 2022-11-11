P&G, Global Partners Create Value and Sustainable Growth

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) gave its Partner of the Year award to 11 companies. This is P&G’s highest recognition of External Business Partners that have gone above and beyond in delivering exceptional and sustained value in service to the Company’s consumers, retail partners and other stakeholders. P&G is proud to recognize these companies that have been among the very best and to celebrate them for being an integral member of its supply ecosystem.

Additionally, P&G recognized six suppliers that have demonstrated industry-leading environmental sustainability commitments and impact as part of P&G’s Ambition 2030 plan with each receiving its 2022 P&G Supplier Sustainability Award. This new awards category was created to recognize the progress and contributions that the Company’s external partners are making in P&G’s key sustainability pillars of climate, waste, water, and nature.

P&G, together with its valued partners, is creating an end-to-end, agile, and resilient supply network where P&G and its retail customers, physical distribution partners and suppliers interact seamlessly to serve consumers. P&G is proud to recognize these partners for their exceptional contributions and collaboration to better serve consumers around the world and advance its sustainability goals.

Speaking at the November 10, 2022, event honoring those recognized as Partners of the Year in each business category, Jon Moeller, P&G’s Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: “ You have been critical to our success. Your sustained performance and partnership have enabled our mutual growth. We want to keep strengthening this partnership between our respective companies because we believe it is a source of competitive advantage.” He went on to add: “ You can continue to help us in this regard by bringing your perspective and innovative ideas, driving down costs and partnering with us with your best resources and talent. We are where we are today because of the efforts of P&G people and our valued business partners.”

The winners below were selected from the ranks of P&G’s more than 50,000 external business partners.

P&G 2022 External Business Partner of the Year Award winners:

Aerofil Technology Inc

Arkay Packaging

Dow Chemical Company

Matrix Business Services

PAYER Group

Rialto Enterprises

RKW Group

Sandler SA

Superpac, Inc.

Zakłady Przemysłu Cukierniczego Otmuchów S.A.

ZRP Printing Group.

P&G 2022 Supplier Sustainability Award winners:

Albéa

Alpla

HH Global

International Flavors and Fragrances, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle

Suzano

About P&G’s 2022 External Business Partner of the Year Awards

Initiated in 2008, P&G committed to recognizing its top-performing external business partners. P&G established the awards to define, measure and collaboratively enhance the performance of its business partners to exceed business needs and enhance relationships. By improving collective performance in a collaborative manner, P&G hopes to enable the delivery of key business drivers for P&G, its business partners, and the stakeholders they serve together. The metrics associated with the awards center on commercial, operational, innovation and relationship performance categories. Winners are selected from the ranks of more than 50,000 business partners.

About P&G’s 2022 Supplier Sustainability Award

Initiated in 2022, P&G committed to recognizing its most committed and impactful external business partners that share and act upon P&G’s environmental sustainability goals. The selection criteria are based on outstanding contributions from suppliers who are leading and being a “force for growth, good and inspiration” in the Company’s Ambition 2030 Pillars: Climate, Water, Waste and Nature. Nominees are assessed against their impact on P&G’s footprint, industry-wide impact and enabling consumers to reduce their own footprint. The Company believes engaging in and providing a global forum to reward and recognize this contribution is essential for its continued partnership to advance mutual sustainability ambitions.

