DNP’s Viewing Systems are Installed and made Available to the Public in the Richelieu site of Bibliothèque nationale de France

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (DNP, TOKYO: 7912), with its head office in Tokyo and represented by its President Yoshinari Kitajima, has equipped the new museum that opened in the Richelieu site of Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF) with interest-sparking art viewers with tactile screen using a unique and interactive viewing technology developed by the company.

After the dozen-year “Richelieu Renaissance Project,” the first complete renovation of the library’s Richelieu site since its foundation in 1721, the site as a “Library for all” with its brand-new museum reopened its doors on September 17, 2022, as Europe celebrated its Cultural Heritage Day. As the only skills based Patron partner of the library from Asia, DNP has participated in the project by digitizing France’s historical heritage in 3D and innovating viewing systems for a “new cultural experience.”

For more information please refer to; https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20168520_4126.html

MORE ON THE TOPIC:

“DNP and The National Library of France Sign Agreement to Digitize Collection Stored in the Historical Site of Richelieu” (August 30, 2019) https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20167118_4126.html

“Dai Nippon Printing and the Bibliothèque nationale de France Co-organize the 2nd Exhibition of Bnf-DNP Museum Lab "Tomorrow's Cultural Experience" from April 15 to July 11, 2021” (April 14, 2021) https://www.global.dnp/news/detail/20167140_4126.html

About DNP

DNP was established in 1876, and has become a leading global company that leverages print-based solutions and the strengths of its growing number of partners to engineer fresh business opportunities while protecting the environment and creating a more vibrant world for all. Today we develop and refine technologies for conducting electricity, controlling light and heat, decorating surfaces, and protecting content, effectively becoming a standard-setter for the industry of the future.